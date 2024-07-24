Simon Architecture Prize Opens Call for Collective and Personal Places in its 5th Edition

Save this picture! "El Luchador," RA! Arquitectos and filmmakers René Baptista and Tito Sánchez. Image Courtesy of Simon Architecture Prize

The Living Places - Simon Architecture Prize is an initiative of Simon—curated by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe since the prize’s inception—which aims to distinguish those architectural projects (including interiors, public, domestic, and landscape spaces) whose excellence provide comfort to their inhabitants and improve people’s quality of life on a daily basis; while working, learning, sharing, enjoying...in short, architecture to be lived!

Focusing on the inhabitant’s perspective, video is the main medium to present the architectural works in this prize. This format is considered the tool for bringing architecture closer to the general public and the most suitable medium for conveying the atmosphere of the place. The promotional video for this 5th edition is entitled "El Luchador" (The Wrestler), and has been created by RA! Arquitectos and filmmakers René Baptista and Tito Sánchez, recognized as "Best Audiovisual Narrative" in 2022. Set in the historic building PRAXIS Taller de Arquitectura by Agustín Hernández in Mexico City, the short film highlights the power of dream spaces to make the wishes of their inhabitants come true.

Behind every dream there is a living place. And behind every living place, there is an architect with a story.

Jury

PhD Architect, writer, and curator Andrés Jaque

Filmmaker and screenwriter Amanda Sans

Architect and professor Verena Von Beckerath

Architect and urban planner Gabriela de Matos

Industrial designer Salvi Plaja, Global Chief Design Officer at Simon and president of FAD

2 categories, 10 finalists, 2 winners

The award is organized into two categories: Collective Places refers to spaces in which community and public life unfolds; Personal Places refers to the places associated with our ideal of comfort and privacy. The jury will select 5 finalists per category and among them, a winner for each one. The prize includes a monetary award of €10,000 and a trophy designed by Andreu Carulla. Furthermore, among all the audiovisual pieces submitted, the one that captures the best narrative will also receive special recognition from the jury.

Previous Winners

2022: ​​Rambla Climate House in Murcia (Spain), by the Andrés Jaque / Office For Political Innovation + Miguel Mesa Del Castillo studio and Kithara Music Public Kiosk (Mexico City, Mexico) by TO.

2020: Can Sau Emergency Scenery by Un parell d’arquitectes (Olot, Spain) and Casa Ter (Baix Empordà, Spain) by Mesura.

2018: Teopanzolco Cultural Center (Cuernavaca, Mexico) by Isaac Broid + Productora and Real Estate Boom House (Cardedeu, Spain) by Lluís Alexandre Casanovas.

2016: Transformation of 530 Dwellings ‘Cité du Grand Parc’ (Bordeaux, France) by Lacaton&Vassal, Frédéric Druot, Christophe Hutin and Sala Beckett (Barcelona, Spain) by Flores & Prats.

Procedure

Inscription and application are entirely free of charge.

Open to all works in use completed between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023 built on European territories, Mexico and Brazil.

and Pre-registration (nominations) are open until September 16, 2024, 8pm GMT+2 . Anyone can nominate: architects, urban planners, landscape architects and the general public.

. Anyone can nominate: architects, urban planners, landscape architects and the general public. Registrations (submissions only by the authors) are open until September 30, 2024, 8pm GMT+2 .

. Finalists will be published in November 2024, and the winners will be announced in December 2024. The granting ceremony will take place in February 2025.

Start your nominations here. Find detailed rules and more information here.