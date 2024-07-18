Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Little Nests House / Architecture Lab Boum

Little Nests House / Architecture Lab Boum - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yangpyeong-gun, South Korea
  • Architects: Architecture Lab Boum
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joel Moritz
  • Lead Architects: You Hong Kim
© Joel Moritz
© Joel Moritz

Text description provided by the architects. The village faces west, where the river flows slowly, gently embracing this serene small town. The site reveals itself as you take the hidden path next to Seojong Middle School, which feels like a gateway to another world. To the southwest, a concrete retaining wall, adorned with grass for over 20 years, borders the land.

© Joel Moritz
© Joel Moritz
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Joel Moritz
© Joel Moritz

"I think I can see the river from the second floor. Please make a terrace for the children's room on the west side of the second floor," the client mentioned during our first meeting. "I want the house to be dark at night. I don't want lights in the yard, and I don't want lights from my neighbors to the north." Therefore, we decided not to install windows on the north side. Upon opening the front door after passing through the dark porch made of rough-split bricks, you'll be greeted by bright light and a green courtyard visible through the 7.7-meter-wide veranda with eaves measuring 3.2 meters deep.

© Joel Moritz
© Joel Moritz
© Joel Moritz
© Joel Moritz

"And can we build a wall that shields the yard from view? The neighbors on the east side are higher than ours." The house next door faces to the south, and we needed a privacy solution. I envisioned a wall that wouldn't just serve as a barrier but something more integrated and functional. The terrace inside this wall needed to be a place where the children could step out and relax. The four sisters, reminiscent of Louisa May Alcott's novel "Little Women," which begins with "Christmas won't be Christmas without any presents" (though in this case, their father comes home early, unlike the father away fighting in the Civil War in the novel), would be able to see their mother in the courtyard at any time and view the river from this terrace.

© Joel Moritz
© Joel Moritz
Section 02
Section 02
© Joel Moritz
© Joel Moritz

Thus, the client's request transformed the wall into more than just a barrier; it became a transitional element that blends the floor and wall, rising into an elliptical curve. This curve is experienced in the ceiling in the living room and a raised wall on the terrace. The volume of this curve also accommodates stairs, a high window ensuring bright light, and a sheltered space before heading out to the terrace. Someday, the girls will bask in the sunlight in this “little nest”-like space, leaning gently against the curved bricks.

© Joel Moritz
© Joel Moritz

Top #Tags