World
Field House / David Coleman Architecture

© Lara Swimmer

Residential Architecture, Houses
Sultan, United States
Field House / David Coleman Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lara Swimmer

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains outside the town of Sultan, Washington, the Field House is surrounded by open pasture lands supporting the activities of 50 horses and 20 ponies.

Field House / David Coleman Architecture
© Lara Swimmer
Field House / David Coleman Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Lara Swimmer
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Field House / David Coleman Architecture
© Lara Swimmer

Our client, a retired aerospace engineer and avid hiker, is not interested in horses but fell in love with the site for its purity, simplicity and openness. He envisioned a playful, dynamic house, deeply rooted in the land, with ample opportunity for reading, watching and reflecting.

Field House / David Coleman Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Lara Swimmer

At our client's urging, we explored the inclusion of several unusual features – an interior courtyard brings the outside in, an offset grid with acute angles creates dynamic spatial experiences throughout, and an exposed structure harkens back to the area's timber heritage.

Field House / David Coleman Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Lara Swimmer
Field House / David Coleman Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Lara Swimmer

The resulting building is essentially a platform for viewing the rise and fall of the sun, the change of the seasons, and the natural beauty that flows by and through the site.

Field House / David Coleman Architecture
© Lara Swimmer

David Coleman Architecture
Wood
Cite: "Field House / David Coleman Architecture" 21 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

