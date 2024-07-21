Field House / David Coleman Architecture

+ 21

Design Team: David Coleman Architecture

Built By: SBI Construction

City: Sultan

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains outside the town of Sultan, Washington, the Field House is surrounded by open pasture lands supporting the activities of 50 horses and 20 ponies.

Our client, a retired aerospace engineer and avid hiker, is not interested in horses but fell in love with the site for its purity, simplicity and openness. He envisioned a playful, dynamic house, deeply rooted in the land, with ample opportunity for reading, watching and reflecting.

At our client's urging, we explored the inclusion of several unusual features – an interior courtyard brings the outside in, an offset grid with acute angles creates dynamic spatial experiences throughout, and an exposed structure harkens back to the area's timber heritage.

The resulting building is essentially a platform for viewing the rise and fall of the sun, the change of the seasons, and the natural beauty that flows by and through the site.