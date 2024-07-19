Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Thailand
  5. Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio

Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio

Save
Save this picture!
Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Image 21 of 22
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairTecho Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Interior PhotographyTecho Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsTecho Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Image 5 of 22Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Tambon Ao Nang, Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

Text description provided by the architects. The Dialogue of Fire and Wind - The Sanskrit phrase "Techo and Vayo" means "Fire and Wind" and encapsulates the project's brief set by the owner and chef. The brief required designing a space that houses two distinct venues: a casual Thai restaurant and a rooftop bar. Restaurant – Techo - Located on the main street of Ao Nang, Krabi, the restaurant offers authentic Thai cuisine featuring unique charcoal grill components. This inspired the concept of a culinary theater showcasing their grill technique. The layout is strategically designed, placing the grill station next to the sidewalk and recessing the building facade, creating an inviting patio that interacts with the bustling street.

Save this picture!
Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat
Save this picture!
Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Image 22 of 22
Axo
Save this picture!
Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

Bar – Vayo - Overlooking the street leading to the beach, the rooftop space is designated as an unwind area with signature cocktails. Despite having a separate entrance, the overhang balcony is designed to visually connect both areas. An undulating fabric roof installation creates a ceiling wave that catches the sea breeze and softens the evening sunlight. Two Spaces,

Save this picture!
Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Image 5 of 22
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

One Visual Dialogue - To connect the spaces with the restaurant concept, the choice of materials reflects the image of sunset by the breezy beach, symbolizing the time of day when Fire and Wind converse. Gradation of color is a key element of the project. A monochromatic rust shade terracotta tile extends throughout the first floor and gradually morphs into a lighter orange tone on the rooftop. The design aims for simplicity and cost efficiency, emphasizing natural materials such as stone, terrazzo, wood, and terracotta brick. Various sizes of glazed tile, accompanied by colored cement walls, create textured seating areas.

Save this picture!
Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

Lighting is designed to enhance the sense of gradation, providing warmth that complements the various textures of the sunset color scheme. The high ceiling interior, accompanied by pendant fixtures reimagined from grilled skewered dishes, adds to the ambiance. The overall space culminates in a cohesive design as one transitions from the ground floor to the rooftop. The change of color and texture captures the story of the project and its identity, which stems from the owner's passion for authentic Thai cuisine.

Save this picture!
Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio - Image 14 of 22
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tambon Ao Nang, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sixseven Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantThailand
Cite: "Techo Vayo Restaurant / Sixseven Studio" 19 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018943/techo-vayo-restaurant-sixseven-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags