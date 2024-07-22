Mother’s House / CPLUS

+ 36

Founding Partners: Cheng Yanchun, Li Nan

Project Team: Bo Chen, Liu Xiaoguang, Zhou Kefan

City: Fangshan District

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of Pofengling Scenic Spot, outside the Sixth Ring Road in the southwest of Beijing, there are scattered villages, and Xiying Village, where the “Mother’s House” located, is situated among them. This courtyard, originally designed for retired seniors, can also serve as a gathering place for three generations on weekends. And it was especially named “Mother’s House” in honor of the women who nurture life. Most of the houses in the village face the south, and the boundaries of each homestead are relatively regular. The dense farmhouses and grid road network outline the pattern of streets and alleys. The main entrance to the “Mother’s House” is located on the east side of the site, fronting the main street, with both the north and south sides face the alley, and the west courtyard wall is shared with a neighbor.

On the south elevation, the windows of the main rooms act as viewfinders to bring the scenery of the courtyard into the interior. Moreover, the inward-looking courtyard is a place for people interaction with nature and protects the privacy of the interior, like an “Introverted Universe” that is free from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. Horizontal and Vertical. In the overall design of the interior space, the architects drew on traditional Asian spatial wisdom to expand the horizontal spatial hierarchy, and at the same time create a continuous and rich indoor vertical experience around the full-height atrium.

The floor plan of the “Mother’s House” is divided into three sections from east to west. The kitchen and dining room units near the main street are relatively lively, and the yard can be readily observed from the kitchen window. The full-height atrium space is located in the middle section and serves as a living area. The west side has a set of bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs and downstairs for quiet and privacy. On the east side of the second floor, there is a study, which can be customized as an activity space or even a bedroom in the future. As the house is dedicated to mothers, the functional arrangement of the first floor can cover all the daily needs of the elderly. There are no steps indoors and outdoors, and the difference in heights is solved by ramps, so that the range of activities for senior users is guaranteed.

The design also opens up the vertical circulation spaces around the atrium, so that the sight lines from different angles can meet, making the communication among family members more three-dimensional and interesting. In addition, the transparent glass wall on the south facade maximizes the depth of space, allowing people to see the courtyard and the sky while sitting in the atrium. With an area of more than 100 square meters, this house not only realizes the diversity of functions, but also deepens the bond between family members.

V-shaped Roof and Light. Out of consideration for both scale and light, the roof of the “Mother’s House” is in the shape of a “V”, with the ridge lowered and outwardly spreading east and west wings. The reverse sloping roof ensures the comfort of the rooms on the second floor while avoiding the scale imbalance and spatial redundancy caused by the high atrium. From the street viewpoint, the V-shaped roof outlines a light and dynamic skyline, and the lowered portion of the roof leaves as much sight and light as possible for the next door house on the north side, avoiding interference with the neighbors.

Bay windows on the east and west gables add layers and interest to the facade and, together with high window openings in the two partitions of the atrium, create a pathway for light. The sunlight that changes over the course of the day travels along the sloping ceilings right into the living spaces, filling the entire home with natural life from morning to evening activities.