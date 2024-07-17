Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Three Garden House / PARABOLICA

Three Garden House / PARABOLICA

Save

Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 2 of 17Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 3 of 17Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 4 of 17Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 5 of 17Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Australia
  • Architecture And Landscape Design: PARABOLICA
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 2 of 17
© Pier Carthew

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to suit the lifestyle of clients in the twilight period of their lives and celebrate their life-long passion for gardening, the home immerses inhabitants in nature. The dwelling was conceived as an introspective space, focusing inward toward a central courtyard garden.

Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 5 of 17
© Pier Carthew
Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 11 of 17
© Pier Carthew

The principal challenge of this project was to create an architectural home that met the client’s brief while adhering to a modest budget. This constraint guided many design decisions and necessitated the use of economical construction methods.

Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 3 of 17
© Pier Carthew
Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 15 of 17
Plan

Initial design studies deconstructed the traditional hipped-roof, brick-veneered home and reconfigured it into an inverted arrangement. This strategy served dual purposes. In practical terms, it centralized roof lines, gutters, and downpipes, simplifying outer facades from domestic building clutter. In turn, the building profile became taller and reductive. In spatial terms, this arrangement creates a focal point within the home.

Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Interior Photography, Countertop, Windows
© Pier Carthew
Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 17 of 17
Sections

The floor plan is rectilinear, with circulation wrapping around the internal courtyard, visible through large areas of protected glazing. A subdued material palette complements the surrounding greenery, contributing to a peaceful and immersive experience. Interior spaces are light, simple, and muted.

Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 7 of 17
© Pier Carthew
Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 4 of 17
© Pier Carthew

From the street, the house presents as a rectangular form. External walls are clad in clay bricks bagged with a traditional sand-cement-lime mixture. The technique is unsophisticated yet provides a singular and textural finish. Vertical articulation is expressed through building entries and window openings with dark-stained cedar cladding.

Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pier Carthew

The front garden is home to native plants and trees which are in harmony with the surrounding landscape of the Adelaide Hills. The remainder of the property serves as a working garden, populated by a diverse array of plants, flowers, and fruit trees. These were relocated from our clients’ previous garden which they had been cultivating for over 50 years.

Save this picture!
Three Garden House / PARABOLICA - Image 8 of 17
© Pier Carthew

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PARABOLICA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Three Garden House / PARABOLICA" 17 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018923/three-garden-house-parabolica> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags