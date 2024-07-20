Sand Point Residence / David Coleman Architecture

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Seattle’s Sand Point Country Club, this reconstruction of a mid-century modern building demonstrates the opportunities inherent in repurposing older homes. Originally built in 1968, the re-imagined home is contained within the original footprint. Two courtyards merge interior spaces with the landscape, one serving the main entry, opening the house toward east light and views, the other opening to the fairway, providing a west-facing perch for family activities and relaxation.

Spatially, free-standing cabinets and vertical slat walls define the living, dining and kitchen spaces. Large planes of sliding glass open these spaces to the new courtyards. Bathed in natural light streaming in from the east, south, and west, the kitchen transforms into a sunlit sanctuary, embracing a culinary journey from dawn to dusk. A new stair leads to an upper-level primary suite. Privacy and views of the mature trees lining the fairway imbue this suite with a peaceful presence. The “kids wing” is the only portion of the home that retains its original roof line.

The meticulously choreographed interplay of transparency and visibility lends the home a radiant ambiance that seamlessly integrates indoors and outdoors. The home reads as a canvas where nature and architecture harmoniously converge, a symphony of light and landscape.