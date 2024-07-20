Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Sand Point Residence / David Coleman Architecture

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Seattle, United States
Sand Point Residence / David Coleman Architecture - Image 2 of 23
© Lara Swimmer

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Seattle’s Sand Point Country Club, this reconstruction of a mid-century modern building demonstrates the opportunities inherent in repurposing older homes. Originally built in 1968, the re-imagined home is contained within the original footprint. Two courtyards merge interior spaces with the landscape, one serving the main entry, opening the house toward east light and views, the other opening to the fairway, providing a west-facing perch for family activities and relaxation.

Sand Point Residence / David Coleman Architecture - Image 5 of 23
© Lara Swimmer
Sand Point Residence / David Coleman Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lara Swimmer

Spatially, free-standing cabinets and vertical slat walls define the living, dining and kitchen spaces. Large planes of sliding glass open these spaces to the new courtyards. Bathed in natural light streaming in from the east, south, and west, the kitchen transforms into a sunlit sanctuary, embracing a culinary journey from dawn to dusk. A new stair leads to an upper-level primary suite. Privacy and views of the mature trees lining the fairway imbue this suite with a peaceful presence. The “kids wing” is the only portion of the home that retains its original roof line.

Sand Point Residence / David Coleman Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Lara Swimmer
Sand Point Residence / David Coleman Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Lara Swimmer

The meticulously choreographed interplay of transparency and visibility lends the home a radiant ambiance that seamlessly integrates indoors and outdoors. The home reads as a canvas where nature and architecture harmoniously converge, a symphony of light and landscape.

Sand Point Residence / David Coleman Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lara Swimmer

About this office
David Coleman Architecture
WoodSteel

Residential Architecture, Houses

Cite: "Sand Point Residence / David Coleman Architecture" 20 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018914/sand-point-residence-david-coleman-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

