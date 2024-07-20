Klim Coffee Roasting Co. / SuiL

+ 8

Program / Use / Building Function: Cafe

Client: Klim Coffee Roasting Co

Internal Area: 136m2

External Area: 35.1m2

City: Mount Waverley

Country: Australia

Klim Coffee Roasting Co. Café Design Proposal - Located in a new boutique business development in the bustling southeastern suburb of Mount Waverley, Victoria, Australia, Klim Coffee Roasting Co. is set to become a cornerstone for coffee enthusiasts. This flagship café not only offers exceptional coffee but also houses its own coffee bean roastery, creating a unique experience for its patrons. The client envisions a distinctive café and roastery within a business hub, providing an inviting space for in-house dining while sharing the entire coffee-making process and their unique coffee story with all guests.

The original site was a cold-shell tenancy featuring two frontages with aluminum-framed glazing and a set of bi-folding doors on one of the frontages, connecting to an outdoor platform. With the client's vision in mind, our design approach aims to create an identity of respectful craftsmanship for the designated workshop space through "grid" and "box" design language. By introducing new design elements and materials, we seek to transform the experience of the space.

The grid design sets out the canvas for the new identity. The position of the grid references the existing window mullions and forms the structural backbone of the new interior. This framework, consisting of columns and beams, defines the internal space while maximizing the use and visual connection of the glazing frontages. Within this grid system, all the functions of the café are formed, including the café counter, retail display, communal tables, bar tables, and the Roast Room, known as "The Box."

The Roast Room, designed as "The Box," serves as the centerpiece and heart of the space. It is positioned to be visible from all glazing frontages, allowing guests to observe the coffee-making process through the picture frame windows or the barn door. From within the Roast Room, one can see all activities happening in the café inside and outside, fostering a strong sense of connection while creating the roastery and packaging.

Creating connections within the tenancy is a key consideration. The café counter welcomes guests coming from the main entrance. With the bi-folding door fully opened, the outdoor space becomes an extension of the café, seamlessly connecting the indoor and outdoor areas. Bar seating at the café counter provides opportunities for conversation and connection with the barista. A single-piece handmade communal table is strategically located between the Roast Room and the café counter, hosting a community dining experience and providing views of the entire coffee-making process. The window against the bar table allows people to have a casual stay while enjoying views from the frontage.

The new design system employs wood and timber to create a warm, bright atmosphere, in stark contrast to the original cold concrete and aluminum feel. Porcelain slabs and steel plates are seamlessly integrated into the system, acting as the café counter, tables, and display shelves while ensuring that the grid and box remain the focal point. LED lighting is seamlessly integrated into the beams, emphasizing the sense of the grid in the space.