Hien's House / d15studio

+ 31

Houses • Hạ Long, Vietnam Architects: d15studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alis Lighting , B+ , Bamboo Ali , Koner , YKK AP

Design Team Leader: Bui Quang Huy

Design Team: Bui Quang Huy, Pham Phuong Thao

City: Hạ Long

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

The Necessity of Investment - Hien’s House is a family housing project located in the center of Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam, one of the modern cities near the sea with a cool climate and many scenic spots, making it very favorable for developing tourism and resorts. In a transforming and growing society, accompanied by the impacts of urban living environments, the need for a place for people to relax and rest is essential. Therefore, we want to create a resort space within the building where the homeowners can enjoy life every time they return. We feel that a house is not just a place to live but also a friend to find excitement and joy in daily life. We also pay special attention to these factors to bring new vitality and positive emotions when using the house. Additionally, it can connect people with nature, link family members through spaces, and balance the architectural work and the people.

Site Analysis - The site has a very advantageous position and conditions, with an area of 67.5m², dimensions 7.5x9m:

The South is the main direction of the project, facing a wide road with no high-rise buildings obstructing the view.

The East side of the plot has an open side facing the area's technical infrastructure corridor, which can be fully utilized to bring in indirect light for the project.

The West and North sides of the plot are adjacent to neighboring houses.

Usage Requirements—The project is designed for a family of four, including a couple and their two children, a daughter and a son. In addition to basic functional uses, the homeowner desires a more open space for socializing with friends and transforming previous living habits and mindsets. Additionally, they aim to thoroughly address the lighting at the rear of the house, which has been a longstanding issue in the old building.

Architectural Façade Solutions - Through the survey and study of the current situation, we found that the right corner of the project facing the Southeast has the best climatic conditions and views. This was our main inspiration for proposing the architectural solution, emphasizing this position with shapes that create buffer zones for airflow, gradually expanding and directing the view from inside the room to the outside. On these open spaces, we organized a system of balconies and green plant pots in staggered arrangements, acting as a biological layer to mitigate environmental impacts and enhance the scenery, making the indoor and outdoor spaces livelier. This open buffer also helps to expand and liberate the view so that people below can observe the entire project without obstruction when standing close. Although it is a street-front house, it appears to have two façades.

Interior Space Design Solutions - The first floor is an open space divided into two main halls leading upstairs and directly into the living room. In the future, the homeowner plans to convert the function to a business form. The mezzanine is a spacious area without partitions, connected to the first floor by a void for ventilation. The functional spaces of the house from the 2nd to the 6th floor are arranged facing the façade to take advantage of the views and natural advantages, with glass partitions separating the outside and inside spaces, creating a continuous open space that brings nature and natural light from the outside to the back of the house.

Materials Used - The project uses simple, modern, and environmentally friendly materials such as terrazzo, stucco walls, natural wood, bamboo floors, and some familiar raw materials, creating a harmonious whole with nature and human life.

Architecture, humans, and nature have a symbiotic relationship that supports each other. In the face of challenges and the development of modern urban life, we aim to create a new look for urban house spaces, where we can see the connection between people and architecture and nature and touch emotional states, fostering closer and more loving relationships.