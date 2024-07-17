Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE

Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Image 2 of 20Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Image 3 of 20Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Interior PhotographyWalking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Image 5 of 20Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Cheongdo, South Korea
  • Architects: SMART ARCHITECTURE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  99
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, FILOBE, VitrA
Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Image 2 of 20

Text description provided by the architects. We think of "journey" as escaping exhausting city life by engaging in unexpected and out-of-the-ordinary events. However, Walking in Circles is neither a location with captivating natural scenery nor one with thrilling tourist attractions.

Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Image 16 of 20
Plan - 1st Floor
Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Image 3 of 20
Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed

It is located in a modest and serene rural area next to a peach farm, separated by 3–40 minutes from the city of Daegu. The term "journey" in Walking in Circles does not refer to taking a tour but to relaxing in my holiday home as if it has always been there. The sounds of the wind and the shadows are audible. As you step in, you'll encounter a different setting.

Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography

Your mind can unwind here in a therapeutic setting without any interruptions. In a situation distinct from the long day, you will face yourself momentarily by encountering a different me from yesterday. Returning to normal life after a purifying and tranquil day will be a fresh chapter. People who come here can refine the meaning of their journey.

Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Project gallery

