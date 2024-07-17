Walking in Circles House / SMART ARCHITECTURE

+ 15

Houses • Cheongdo, South Korea Architects: SMART ARCHITECTURE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 99 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project JUNG FILOBE , VitrA Manufacturers:

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We think of "journey" as escaping exhausting city life by engaging in unexpected and out-of-the-ordinary events. However, Walking in Circles is neither a location with captivating natural scenery nor one with thrilling tourist attractions.

It is located in a modest and serene rural area next to a peach farm, separated by 3–40 minutes from the city of Daegu. The term "journey" in Walking in Circles does not refer to taking a tour but to relaxing in my holiday home as if it has always been there. The sounds of the wind and the shadows are audible. As you step in, you'll encounter a different setting.

Your mind can unwind here in a therapeutic setting without any interruptions. In a situation distinct from the long day, you will face yourself momentarily by encountering a different me from yesterday. Returning to normal life after a purifying and tranquil day will be a fresh chapter. People who come here can refine the meaning of their journey.