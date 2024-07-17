Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture

Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture

Save

Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Exterior Photography, FenceBao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Shelving, Chair, BeamBao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, BeamBao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsBao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Offices
Thành phố Hội An, Vietnam
  • Architects: Chong Chóng Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  161
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sika, Anfaco, INAX, Rolan, Zento
  • Design Team Leader: Nguyen Van Chuong
  • Interior Designer: Banh Ai Tran
  • Design Team: Nguyen Van Trong, Bui Ngoc Cuong, Dinh Viet Hoang, Duong Chieu Anh, Nguyen Truong Thanh, Le Hong Quan
  • Supervisor: Phan Van Long
  • Waterproofing: NCC Company
  • City: Thành phố Hội An
  • Country: Vietnam
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam

Text description provided by the architects. The project, occupying a 161-square-meter plot within an alley of Cua Dai fishing village in Hoi An, is in a populated area predominantly featuring tin rooves and minimal greenery. The design cleverly integrates dynamic and static spaces, optimizing the limited 16-meter west-facing frontage in an area characterized by a tin roof and minimal greenery. The owner envisioned a serene and peaceful environment for his elderly parents while providing a tranquil setting to practice his passion for painting. Operating within a modest budget required meticulous planning, ensuring each space was versatile and functional.

Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Shelving, Chair, Beam

Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Garden

The highlight of the design is the painting room, a multifunctional space for drawing, teaching, exhibitions, reading, and relaxing. Furniture in this space is designed for quick and flexible alternations. This studio connects to a hidden storage room via a staircase and to the bedroom through a concealed door in a bookshelf. The lush green garden acts as a natural air purifier, reducing noise and providing fresh air. The family space combines the living room and kitchen with flexible furniture, encouraging interaction between family members, friends, and students.

Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Image 16 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor

A special highlight is the studio and family living areas, two spaces separated by a separate staircase. From there, we ensure privacy for two spaces with two different properties. This project is to adapt the hash climate in the central area of Viet Nam by providing ultimate ventilation of the setback and a large glass sliding door. The design incorporates several solutions to adapt to extreme weather. Air ventilation is enhanced during summer through setbacks that create wind-catching and releasing points.

Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Interior Photography, Table
Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Image 20 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Exterior Photography

Integrated green spaces reduce thermal radiation, lower internal temperatures, and function as air filters and noise barriers. The combined concrete tile roofs can withstand a tropical storm, and a high-capacity rainwater drainage system supplies water for the ground gardens. Materials were chosen for cost-effectiveness and minimal finishing needs. Polished concrete is used structurally to avoid additional loads and for ease of cleaning. Terrazzo and pebble stone offer durability, anti-slip properties, and easy maintenance. Local natural wood, which is grown in the area, is economically beneficial. Using local materials and craftsmen ensures quality and cultural relevance.

Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Image 23 of 24
Exploded Axo
Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Exterior Photography, Fence

This project is a green highlight in the fishing village, strengthening community connections and bringing a new perspective to the people. It reflects the homeowner's desire for a warm, prosperous, and safe home for all members, connecting generations and the community.

Save this picture!
Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Chong Chóng Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesVietnam
Cite: "Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture" 17 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018856/bao-huynh-watercolor-atelier-chong-chong-architure> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags