Bao Huynh Watercolor Atelier / Chong Chóng Architecture

Houses, Offices • Thành phố Hội An, Vietnam Architects: Chong Chóng Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 161 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sika Anfaco , INAX , Rolan , Zento Manufacturers:

Design Team Leader: Nguyen Van Chuong

Interior Designer: Banh Ai Tran

Design Team: Nguyen Van Trong, Bui Ngoc Cuong, Dinh Viet Hoang, Duong Chieu Anh, Nguyen Truong Thanh, Le Hong Quan

Supervisor: Phan Van Long

Waterproofing: NCC Company

City: Thành phố Hội An

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The project, occupying a 161-square-meter plot within an alley of Cua Dai fishing village in Hoi An, is in a populated area predominantly featuring tin rooves and minimal greenery. The design cleverly integrates dynamic and static spaces, optimizing the limited 16-meter west-facing frontage in an area characterized by a tin roof and minimal greenery. The owner envisioned a serene and peaceful environment for his elderly parents while providing a tranquil setting to practice his passion for painting. Operating within a modest budget required meticulous planning, ensuring each space was versatile and functional.

The highlight of the design is the painting room, a multifunctional space for drawing, teaching, exhibitions, reading, and relaxing. Furniture in this space is designed for quick and flexible alternations. This studio connects to a hidden storage room via a staircase and to the bedroom through a concealed door in a bookshelf. The lush green garden acts as a natural air purifier, reducing noise and providing fresh air. The family space combines the living room and kitchen with flexible furniture, encouraging interaction between family members, friends, and students.

A special highlight is the studio and family living areas, two spaces separated by a separate staircase. From there, we ensure privacy for two spaces with two different properties. This project is to adapt the hash climate in the central area of Viet Nam by providing ultimate ventilation of the setback and a large glass sliding door. The design incorporates several solutions to adapt to extreme weather. Air ventilation is enhanced during summer through setbacks that create wind-catching and releasing points.

Integrated green spaces reduce thermal radiation, lower internal temperatures, and function as air filters and noise barriers. The combined concrete tile roofs can withstand a tropical storm, and a high-capacity rainwater drainage system supplies water for the ground gardens. Materials were chosen for cost-effectiveness and minimal finishing needs. Polished concrete is used structurally to avoid additional loads and for ease of cleaning. Terrazzo and pebble stone offer durability, anti-slip properties, and easy maintenance. Local natural wood, which is grown in the area, is economically beneficial. Using local materials and craftsmen ensures quality and cultural relevance.

This project is a green highlight in the fishing village, strengthening community connections and bringing a new perspective to the people. It reflects the homeowner's desire for a warm, prosperous, and safe home for all members, connecting generations and the community.