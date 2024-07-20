Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. Kazakhstan
  5. Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects

Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects

Save

Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, LightingKosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, LightingKosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Image 4 of 16Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Image 5 of 16Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop Interiors
Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Architects: UP2DATE architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Akhat Baimenov, Almira Nussupova, Baurzhan Kalbayev
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, Lighting

Text description provided by the architects. Kosh Coffee is a small project by enthusiasts who love coffee and want to transform their neighborhood. A tiny 18-square-meter coffee shop in Almaty's residential district opened its doors in May. It immediately became a favorite spot for locals who love coffee and appreciate minimalist aesthetics. It is worth noting that residential districts in post-Soviet countries, including Kazakhstan, are residential areas where residents commute daily to the city's business center or industrial district and return home to spend the night (hence the name). These areas have never had particularly developed infrastructure. The development of these districts is usually standard, with the housing stock mostly consisting of typical multi-story panel buildings. The area provided minimal infrastructure to maintain a proper standard of living, but for work and leisure, residents would go to other areas, mainly central ones.

Save this picture!
Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, Sink, Bathroom
Save this picture!
Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Image 15 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Lighting

In recent years, this trend has been changing. With the appearance of new residential complexes, developers have started to provide commercial spaces on the ground floors, creating a good foundation for entrepreneurs. However, entrepreneurs still tend to avoid investing substantial funds in opening conceptually interesting spots in these areas. This fear of risk leads to interesting and conceptual cafes and restaurants with good service still being concentrated in the city center, and residents of residential districts continue to travel to the center for leisure.

Save this picture!
Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Image 5 of 16
Save this picture!
Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Image 4 of 16

The coffee shop's concept is based on the founders' idea of quality coffee and minimalist aesthetics with meticulous attention to detail, from carefully selecting coffee bean roasting and grinding methods to the shape and thickness of the cup walls.

Save this picture!
Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Image 14 of 16
Save this picture!
Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Image 16 of 16
Axo
Save this picture!
Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting

We tried to convey this approach through the interior as well. The coffee shop's interior is quite restrained and calm, using only three materials for finishing - wood, micro-cement, and tiles. In this way, we wanted to emphasize that the main focus of this coffee shop is coffee, and nothing else should distract the customers. However, attention to detail is also present in almost every square meter. Technologically complex wooden panels, monolithic concrete benches, curves, and roundings at the corners and joints of materials – all these details reflect attention to the interior and, consequently, to the product itself.

Save this picture!
Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair
About this office
UP2DATE architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsKazakhstan
Cite: "Kosh Coffee Shop / UP2DATE architects" 20 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018853/kosh-coffee-shop-up2date-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags