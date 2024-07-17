Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Infrastructure
  4. France
  5. Simone Veil Bridge / OMA

Simone Veil Bridge / OMA

Save

Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Exterior Photography, CityscapeSimone Veil Bridge / OMA - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape, CoastSimone Veil Bridge / OMA - Image 4 of 23Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Image 5 of 23Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Infrastructure, Bridges
Bègles, France
  • Partners In Charge: Rem Koolhaas, Chris van Duijn
  • Project Architect: Gilles Guyot
  • Design Team: Clément Blanchet, Margarida Amial, Henry Bardsley, Denis Bondar, Kimiko Bonneau, Solène de Bouteiller, Alice Chen, Emily Crabb, Alban Denic, My-Linh Dinh, Paul Feeney, Camille Filbien, Marc-Achille Filhol, Stavros Gargaretas, Romina Grillo, Hanna Jankowska, Henri Kapynen, Min Hong Khor, Sang Woo Kim, Pierre-Jean Le Maitre, Pierre Levesque, Salma Maaroufi, Lawrence-Olivier Mahadoo, Pierre-Jean Le Maitre, Deborah Mateo, Edward Nicholson, Ana Otelea, Jerome Picard, Ana Reis, Maria Aller Rey, François Riollot, Claudio Saccucci, Irgen Salianji, Kristin Schaefer, Sai Shu, Helene Sicsic, Lukasz Skalec, Saul Smeding, Ida Stople, Jan Szymankiewicz, Xavier Travert, Nicola Vitale
  • Preliminary Work: Dubreuilh, Etchart Construction, Menard
  • Civil Engineering, Equipment And Superstructures: Bouygues Travaux Publics Régions France
  • Steel Structure: Baudin Châteauneuf
  • Road And Network: Colas, Aximum
  • Green Spaces: ID Verde, Brettes Paysagiste
  • Lighting: SPIE City Networks
  • Landscape Design: Michel Desvigne Paysagiste
  • City: Bègles
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© JB Menges, courtesy of Bordeaux Metropole

Text description provided by the architects. The Simone Veil Bridge consists of a platform stretched across the River Garonne in Bordeaux that is 549 meters in length and 44 meters wide. The bridge provides a new linear public space for the city. It abandons any interest in style, form, and blatant structural expression in favor of a commitment to performance and an interest in potential use by the people of Bordeaux.

Save this picture!
Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape, Coast
© Clement Guillaume, courtesy OMA

Cars, modes of public transportation, and bicycles all have their own lanes, with the largest by far dedicated to foot traffic. The width of the bridge’s platform is doubled to create neutral, unprogrammed space that can be used for any cultural or commercial purpose, such as markets, fairs, rallies, car club meetings, and festivals for music or wine.

Save this picture!
Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Exterior Photography
© Clement Guillaume, courtesy OMA
Save this picture!
Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Image 18 of 23
Illustration - Agriculture
Save this picture!
Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Image 4 of 23
© Clement Guillaume, courtesy OMA

Today, bridges are often narrowly evaluated in terms of their technical utility and their function as tools for the expansion of the city and its periphery, largely driven by cars. The role of bridges as urban spaces in themselves has been lost. The Simone Veil Bridge rejects the current obsession with bridges as triumphant feats of engineering or aesthetic statements and recovers their dynamic urban character, to look for an alternative definition of what a twenty-first-century bridge could be.

Save this picture!
Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Image 5 of 23
© Clement Guillaume, courtesy OMA

Its points of reference are bridges that are places not only for circulation but also for leisure and commercial activities—including Venice’s Rialto Bridge and incarnations of Galata Bridge across the Golden Horn in Istanbul in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. The commingling of different forms of traffic and activities creates a contemporary boulevard that can exist in various configurations of intensity and that contributes to the metropolitan life of Bordeaux. The Simone Veil Bridge is meant to be adaptable to a range of possible future uses. It presents a literal definition for non-prescriptive place-making, and a framework for sustainability through its flexibility.

Save this picture!
Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Fence
© Clement Guillaume, courtesy OMA
Save this picture!
Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Image 19 of 23
Illustration - Scenario Agriculture

The bridge is conceived to create a unified identity for the areas on either side of the Garonne. It connects the development of Floirac on the right bank, where sculptural and functional objects are arranged to provide public amenities, with Bordeaux and Bègles on the left bank through green space that is subtly woven into the urban fabric, including the reuse of a former highway. The bridge provides fundamental continuity for the city’s territory, through connection but also its performance as an urban platform in a landscape.

Save this picture!
Simone Veil Bridge / OMA - Image 7 of 23
© JB Menges, courtesy of Bordeaux Metropole

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bègles, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OMA
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesFrance

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesFrance
Cite: "Simone Veil Bridge / OMA" 17 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018843/simone-veil-bridge-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags