Customizable and Sustainable Porcelain Tiles on Demand: The Case of Kaolin

Personalization of architectural and design elements has become an important global trend in the creation of exceptional and individualized spaces. These days, anything that can be personalized is fair game, with both clients and architects eager to stand out and create designs that are a true reflection of their personal tastes and lifestyles. In the realm of porcelain tiles, personalization is a key way to infuse design with personality, which the brand Kaolin has been focusing on through its Customization Program.

Kaolin—which translates to “white as jade, bright as mirror, thin as paper, sound as chime”—is the prime clay of porcelain from China, considered the finest clay in the world for its hardness, elasticity and translucence. The Hong Kong-based company Kaolin Surfaces adopted this name as a nod to its vision of elevating the porcelain tile industry and making a distinguished mark in the realm of design. With a team that embodies a fusion of creative talents, craftsmen, and individuals united by a passion for porcelain tiles, the brand's identity goes beyond the mere merging of Eastern and Western traditions; it signifies a profound integration where the artisanal excellence of Eastern porcelain meets the innovative design philosophies of the West. This fusion cultivates a worldwide design perspective, steered by a family whose rich, cross-cultural background infuses the work with depth and insight.

One of the brand's key services is its Customization Program, which enables designers to collaborate in creating unique products. Whether envisioning large panel designs or intricate mosaics, the Program's versatile approach caters to a wide range of creative possibilities. The process begins with sharing a specific vision through sketches, drawings, or ideas. The Kaolin team then discusses the possibilities with the client, ensuring that the products are properly selected and placed from their vast range of options, tailored to the client's specific needs. These choices and designs are then sent to an international design team to create detailed design files. Next, a 3D render is produced for the client's approval, accompanied by a detailed price breakdown.

This comprehensive process, from initial sketch to final pricing, takes about 1-2 weeks. Kaolin's dedicated team ensures every aspect of the idea is meticulously considered, turning a unique vision into a tangible masterpiece.

Kaolin Surfaces is one of the few companies to have a 100% sustainable product range. All their products have achieved Level A GreenRate certification from Global GreenTag, which is the most comprehensive green certificate in the porcelain tiles industry. Their approach encompasses every phase, from sourcing raw materials and ensuring ethical labor practices to their final offset programs, in which the family-owned tea plantation plays a crucial role.

Lastly, design is an integral part of Kaolin's DNA. With a focus on capturing the true colors of nature in their stone collection, while also working in partnership with world-renowned designers and architects, examples such as a recent collaboration with Taubmans and Greg Natale stand as a testament to the brand's commitment to design excellence.

For more information on Kaolin Surfaces, visit their website.