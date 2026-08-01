Luxe Lakes CPI Island / Vari Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. The Luxe Lakes CPI Island Commercial Renewal Project is a collection of villa models located on the east side of Luke Island in the "Luxe Lakes Ecological City" of Chengdu. More than 20 former Luxe Lakes Villa models have been located on the island. CPI Island needs a revitalized urban renewal and commercial iteration to reset the idle old properties on these islands, activate the connection between waterfront, human habitation, and commerce. Through a series of systematic planning and design, vari architects renovated and expanded ten existing buildings, and designed and built ten new buildings based on the terrain, reconstructing the axis system and spatial relationships of the original site - paying tribute to the past with a new life.