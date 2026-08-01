Luxe Lakes CPI Island / Vari Architects

-
Architects: Vari Architects
- Area: 7000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Arch-Exist, Blue Orange Photography
-
Lead Architects: Fan Qi, Dingliang Yang
-
-
-
- Category: Renovation, Retail
- Project Architects: Panao Feng, Chenxin Wang, Handan Tang, Xiaoyu Ding, Mou, Jun Li
- Copywriting: Fan Qi, Dingliang Yang, Chenxin Wang
- Owner: Chengdu Wide Horizon Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
- Construction Drawing Design: Zhoyu Design Group Co., Ltd.；Sichuan Zhonghengzhuke Survey and Design Co., Ltd.
- Curtain Wall Deepening Design: Zhoyu Design Group Co., Ltd.
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Luxe Lakes CPI Island Commercial Renewal Project is a collection of villa models located on the east side of Luke Island in the "Luxe Lakes Ecological City" of Chengdu. More than 20 former Luxe Lakes Villa models have been located on the island. CPI Island needs a revitalized urban renewal and commercial iteration to reset the idle old properties on these islands, activate the connection between waterfront, human habitation, and commerce. Through a series of systematic planning and design, vari architects renovated and expanded ten existing buildings, and designed and built ten new buildings based on the terrain, reconstructing the axis system and spatial relationships of the original site - paying tribute to the past with a new life.