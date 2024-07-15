Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. Thailand
  5. Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker

Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker

Save

Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Interior PhotographyAesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassAesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Bench, ColumnAesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Image 5 of 16Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Watthana, Thailand
  • Architects: Sher Maker
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Patcharada Inplang, Thongchai Chansamak, Sirilanna Siripen,Patthaporn Phuangmalai
  • Contractors: Legend Interior
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Bench, Column
Courtesy of Aesop by Studioperiphery

Text description provided by the architects. Aesop Thonglor is a project that focuses on using micro domestic materials, specifically wood, in its design. The use of wood here is not just about showcasing local architectural skills and ideas but also about reusing existing wood from the original site in a way that fits the brand's needs.

Save this picture!
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Image 10 of 16
Courtesy of Aesop by Studioperiphery
Save this picture!
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Image 12 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
Courtesy of Aesop by Studioperiphery

The storefront is divided into two main sections: Shop Area: This includes the counter sink, shelves, point of sale (POS), and visual merchandising elements. The wood is used functionally, highlighting the natural lines and structure of the wood sourced from old lumber shops. Furniture joints are crafted using traditional wood joinery techniques, such as mortise and tenon joints, often seen in rural wooden houses. The goal is to be honest with the material, respect its imperfections, and not over-finish it. The sink is made from Thai black granite, the same material used for traditional Thai kitchen mortars, emphasizing common, everyday materials in Thai life.

Save this picture!
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Aesop by Studioperiphery
Save this picture!
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Image 11 of 16
Courtesy of Aesop by Studioperiphery

Sensorium Room: Also known as the "fa lai" room, this space is dedicated to products related to scents. It is designed to create a calm and dim atmosphere where the primary sensory experience is through smell. The walls are made from reclaimed teak wood arranged vertically, representing folk tectonics, a traditional local building technique. This design respects the craftsmanship of local carpenters who ingeniously used wood for practical purposes. The "fa lai" walls, typically found in kitchens or laundry rooms for ventilation, can be opened and closed for privacy using simple sliding mechanisms. This design detail, still used today, highlights the ingenuity and practicality of traditional wooden structures.

Save this picture!
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Aesop by Studioperiphery
Save this picture!
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Image 14 of 16
Diagram
Save this picture!
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Image 5 of 16
Courtesy of Aesop by Studioperiphery

In the middle of the Sensorium room, along with perfume cabinets and product shelves, there's a tea-warming stove modeled after a traditional earthen box used for cooking in rural Thai kitchens. This setup serves as a gathering place for family and friends, symbolized by the warmth of the fire. Despite its small size, it represents the richness and joy of rural life, where detailed craftsmanship and a poetic approach to daily activities like cooking and conversing create a meaningful space. This element is an important symbolic feature of the project, representing deep connections and interactions in daily life.

Save this picture!
Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Aesop by Studioperiphery

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Watthana, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sher Maker
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsThailand
Cite: "Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker" 15 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018804/aesop-thonglor-store-sher-maker> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags