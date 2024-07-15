Aesop Thonglor Store / Sher Maker

Save this picture! Courtesy of Aesop by Studioperiphery

+ 11

Mock Up Wood Workshop Team: Thongchai Chansamak, Putipong Upatum, Wachira Pakkla, Thanapong Liwyodsingkorn

City: Watthana

Country: Thailand

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Aesop Thonglor is a project that focuses on using micro domestic materials, specifically wood, in its design. The use of wood here is not just about showcasing local architectural skills and ideas but also about reusing existing wood from the original site in a way that fits the brand's needs.

The storefront is divided into two main sections: Shop Area: This includes the counter sink, shelves, point of sale (POS), and visual merchandising elements. The wood is used functionally, highlighting the natural lines and structure of the wood sourced from old lumber shops. Furniture joints are crafted using traditional wood joinery techniques, such as mortise and tenon joints, often seen in rural wooden houses. The goal is to be honest with the material, respect its imperfections, and not over-finish it. The sink is made from Thai black granite, the same material used for traditional Thai kitchen mortars, emphasizing common, everyday materials in Thai life.

Sensorium Room: Also known as the "fa lai" room, this space is dedicated to products related to scents. It is designed to create a calm and dim atmosphere where the primary sensory experience is through smell. The walls are made from reclaimed teak wood arranged vertically, representing folk tectonics, a traditional local building technique. This design respects the craftsmanship of local carpenters who ingeniously used wood for practical purposes. The "fa lai" walls, typically found in kitchens or laundry rooms for ventilation, can be opened and closed for privacy using simple sliding mechanisms. This design detail, still used today, highlights the ingenuity and practicality of traditional wooden structures.

In the middle of the Sensorium room, along with perfume cabinets and product shelves, there's a tea-warming stove modeled after a traditional earthen box used for cooking in rural Thai kitchens. This setup serves as a gathering place for family and friends, symbolized by the warmth of the fire. Despite its small size, it represents the richness and joy of rural life, where detailed craftsmanship and a poetic approach to daily activities like cooking and conversing create a meaningful space. This element is an important symbolic feature of the project, representing deep connections and interactions in daily life.