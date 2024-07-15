Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. France
  5. Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM

Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM

Save

Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Image 3 of 19Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Image 4 of 19Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving, WindowsLozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Workshop, Healthcare Architecture, Community
Villejuif, France
  • Architects: DREAM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3570
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cyrille Weiner, DREAM
  • Design Team: Julien De Speville, Claire Parrotin,Théo Diverrès
  • Project Leaders: Julien De Speville, Claire Parrotin
  • Project Team: Bollinger+Grohmann, LMP Conseils, Now Here Studio, Sinteo, VPEAS
  • Wood Cladding: SICRA Île-de-France
  • Wood Structure: Arbonis
  • City: Villejuif
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Image 3 of 19
© Cyrille Weiner

Text description provided by the architects. In January 2024, the DREAM AGENCY inaugurated the Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services (ESAT) in Villejuif (Grand Paris - France). A social and solidarity-based project, the 3,570 m2 facility welcomes over 150 people with disabilities in a comfortable, bright, and adapted environment.

Save this picture!
Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cyrille Weiner
Save this picture!
Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Image 17 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Image 4 of 19
© DREAM

This project is part of a New Urban Renewal Program (NPNRU) sector led by the Grand Orly Seine Bièvre territorial public establishment (EPT) and the city of Villejuif. Located in a priority urban policy district, it contributes to the urban redevelopment of the northern part of the Lozaits area. The ESAT Lozaits-Seguin is set in a park of local species, with century-old trees preserved to punctuate the landscape. It contains several creative and shaping workshops, a cafeteria, logistics areas and offices. It illustrates the approach adopted by the DREAM agency in popular neighborhoods, where the use of wood in both structure and materiality helps avoid the predominance of concrete in these areas.

Save this picture!
Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving, Windows
© Cyrille Weiner
Save this picture!
Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Image 18 of 19
Perspective Section 1
Save this picture!
Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Image 11 of 19
© DREAM

To meet the needs of a sensitive public, the architectural design focused on the ergonomics of the spaces to promote mental well-being. This resulted in a layout of the workshops without corridors, emphasizing the influx of natural light and transparency, with a maximum choice of exposed wood. The production hub and its workshops, the nerve center of the ESAT, offer an identifiable building with a conspicuous silhouette and natural materials at the heart of the neighborhood. Workshops are multi-purpose, open and evolving spaces, designed with adaptable ceiling heights to evolve and be modulated as needed. They are bathed in natural light. To address well-being and comfort challenges, special attention was given to acoustics, whose psychosomatic impact is often underestimated.

Save this picture!
Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Image 12 of 19
© Cyrille Weiner

An interior wood fiber coating was used to provide visual and aesthetic comfort as well as thermal and acoustic comfort. The shed roof allows north light to enter each workshop. Beyond the reassuring warmth of the omnipresent wood, this unique architectural treatment offers the ESAT comfortable and bright workspaces while avoiding summer overheating. The logistics spaces, on the other hand, offer a hybrid covered area that facilitates movement and encounters. User feedback on the psychosomatic effects of exposed wood is unequivocal: its impact on the sense of well-being and concentration is beneficial.

Save this picture!
Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cyrille Weiner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Villejuif, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DREAM
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopHealthcare ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopHealthcare ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityFrance
Cite: "Lozaits-Seguin Work Assistance Establishment and Services - ESAT / DREAM" 15 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018800/lozaits-seguin-work-assistance-establishment-and-services-esat-dream> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags