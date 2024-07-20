Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Vizor BG2 Office / KOTRA architects

Vizor BG2 Office / KOTRA architects

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Offices Interiors
Minsk, Belarus
  Architects: KOTRA architects
  Area: 168
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Lizaveta Kulenenok
  Lead Architects: Tiutiunnyk Artem
Text description provided by the architects. The project called Vizor_BG_2 was designed in 2019 and implemented in 2020 for the international game development company Vizor Games. We were given a unique space with high ceilings (about 5 meters) and three columns in the front part, where one of the company's departments was planned to be located.

In this project, we aimed to emphasize the energy, modernity, and innovation inherent in Vizor Games. We utilized the potential of the space and its features to create the most comfortable and functional area. The division into two levels allowed us to create additional floor space (necessary in this small space) and compactly and logically place workstations, a meeting room, relaxation areas, a coffee point, and a wardrobe. To realize this idea, we erected a metal structure for the second level, combined with a staircase that not only connects the two levels of the office but also serves as an expressive architectural element. One of the steps is also a functional bench for the wardrobe area.

The concept of duality is present in many of the solutions in this project, and the coffee point was no exception. We designed it as a stainless steel block that serves as a coffee area on one side and as an architectural element zoning the space on the other. The metallic surface of this element both dissolves it into the space and reflects the LED lighting lines on the ceiling and the main lighting element of the office—the lightbox of the mezzanine floor.

