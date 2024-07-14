Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Italy
  5. N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti

N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti

Save

N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - Image 2 of 18N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - Image 3 of 18N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - Image 4 of 18N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - Exterior Photography, FacadeN Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Industrial Architecture
Oggiona con Santo Stefano, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - Image 2 of 18
© Andrea Ceriani

Text description provided by the architects. For its latest project, LCA Architetti designed the building’s outer facades and provided energy consulting to meet the goal of an energy-efficient, completely passive industrial space. The project’s main goal was to highlight the building’s high level of sustainability; this was achieved through the architecture itself, and specifically the design of two main facades (West and South). These face two very high-traffic roads: the A8 Highway on the West side, and the State Road 20 on the South side.

Save this picture!
N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Andrea Ceriani
Save this picture!
N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - Image 3 of 18
© Andrea Ceriani

The West facade - which faces the highway - aims at clearly representing Novello’s work and business: logistics and the production of wooden homes and packaging. This was the inspiration for the architectural plan, which took the “box” concept and multiplied it on the West side, by warping the typical shed shape without completely changing it – thus making it more contemporary and modern through the plastic and 3D walls. Seven big boxes are placed in an elegant row, creating a rhythmic architecture; in contrast, they seem to levitate over the shadow of the platform roof underneath, which juts out almost 4m. The southern facade is linear and almost completely clad in larch wood slats.

Save this picture!
N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - Image 12 of 18
© Andrea Ceriani

Overall, this project is by size alone one of the main examples of a bioecological and sustainable wooden prefabricated warehouse. The building was put together by the company’s staff, and it does not feature an air conditioning/heating system. The external building’s significant insulation, heat recovery from the production machines and the active and passive use of renewable energy sources (sunlight and air) guarantee the building’s total energy independence and completely cancels CO2 emissions.

Save this picture!
N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - Image 4 of 18
© Andrea Ceriani

Using almost exclusively wood as a raw material for this project was the most significant design choice by volume alone (5,000 cubic meters) but also from an environmental, qualitative and communication point of view (as it immediately represents the company’s business – wooden homes and packaging). The project’s main characteristics involve a reduced use of soil, prefabrication, sustainability, energy saving and the use of natural materials from renewable sources, such as wood and cellulose. The Novello srl third-party designed industrial space is the first project of its kind in Italy – and one of the few of its size in Europe.

Save this picture!
N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti - Image 9 of 18
© Andrea Ceriani

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Oggiona con Santo Stefano, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "N Building / LCA Architetti / luca compri architetti" 14 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018737/n-building-lca-architetti-luca-compri-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags