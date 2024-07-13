Corniche House / OPEN ARCHITECTES

+ 27

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The owners wanted to settle in a green and quiet setting on the outskirts of the capital. As their children grow up, they need more autonomy, while still retaining a foothold in the family cocoon... The idea is to create a 'nest' where intimacy is preserved, where each can live independently and in harmony with the other... A reflection on the family, its connections, its sharing and its need for intimacy...

For this project, it's the location, the trees, the views, the slope and the orientation that guide our thinking. Avoiding trees, preserving the soul of the place, minimizing the impact on the environment to integrate the family's recharging and unifying refuge... The idea is to set up in place of the former tennis court, taking advantage of the leveling orchestrated at the time to organize the functions around this clearing which has now become 'natural'. A "controlled" nature at the center of the nest and a natural environment all around, with undergrowth, ivy, ferns...

A simple volumetry, consisting of a flat-roofed volume superimposed on a plinth, creates a series of terraces to follow the course of the sun and occupy the site according to the time of day. The pedestal blends into the topography of the site, leaving nothing visible from the public space and creating the heart of the project at its center. It is clad in a beige stone with a tapered band, affirming its anchorage to the terrain. The 'day' volume is concealed by glazed frames and semi-reflective matt glazing, blending in with the surrounding vegetation. Only the horizontal fascia of the roof appears to be present, standing out like a levitating horizontal line...

The program is built around a "controlled" outdoor space and swimming pool. The "night" volume is built at the bottom of the slope, on the edge of the former sports field, allowing the base to disappear into the ground. The day volume overlooks the clearing, using the roofs of the plinth to create terraces that continue the living room. The plinth is designed in a U-shape to follow the contours of the land and create an intimate space at the heart of the project. This intimacy is reinforced by the retaining walls, which help to conceal the heart of the home from the public space. The large trees complete the setting, giving the ensemble its character by filtering light through the foliage.