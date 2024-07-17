Occa Bar / Nó Arquitetura

+ 26

Restaurants & Bars, Detail • Cataguases, Brazil Architects: Nó Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Achilles Barino, Thaynara Faria

TECHNICAL DRAWING: ACHILLES BARINO, THAYNARA FARIA, MONIQUE PACHECO, MATEUS SALEH

COMPLETE WORK: ATTO ENGENHARIA

City: Cataguases

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Cataguases, Minas Gerais, Brazil. It is a complete renovation of an old warehouse, formerly utilized for storing water containers. The new use of pizzeria, bar and restaurant was guided by a conceptual premise of preserving and enhancing the existing body of the building and its multiple spatial relationships. Connections and views between levels, the traditional factory shape, the ceiling height of almost 10 meters, the prefabricated structure from the 80s in concrete and metal ties.

For us, it is interesting to conceive of the project as an organism that will exist within another organism. This way, the amalgamation of its components will yield a hybrid, diverse, distinct, and enduring architectural structure. Something new is coming to the city, a peculiar form that catches the attention of the locals, evoking a sense of provocation. White tiles, natural wood, large frames, and doors made of red metalwork warmly welcome passersby at the main facade.

The project is organized on two levels. Firstly, at sidewalk level, there is a spacious hallway made of red Portuguese stones. The hallway is adorned with bright green coverings and features formica tables, benches, as well as a combination of vintage chairs and contemporary stools. Additionally, there is a natural wooden box filled with plants, which serves as a multifunctional block. This block houses a cocktail station, beer coolers, a production area, pizza equipment, the main kitchen, and a storage room for cleaning supplies, garbage and washing.

Right next door, there is a second box now in the same bright green covering as the hall, which separates the bathrooms and checkout counter. The red spiral staircase elegantly and seamlessly delineates the relationship between the floors, providing a smooth and enjoyable walk with a view of the entire warehouse. It is connected to a small bridge that leads the user to the second room, which is more than 4 meters above and is spacious, bright, diverse, and at the level of the treetops on the street.

On the second floor, there are technical areas, stocks, vertical service circulation, and an employee sector, in addition to the second hall on the mezzanine. Occa is a design exercise that promotes the user's movement and flow in the location, by utilizing a solution that explores spatial plurality and diversity of uses, which is uncommon in commercial establishments.