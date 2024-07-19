Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. VA House / ET.co

VA House / ET.co

Save

VA House / ET.co - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeVA House / ET.co - Image 3 of 33VA House / ET.co - Interior Photography, Table, ChairVA House / ET.co - Image 5 of 33VA House / ET.co - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Oaxaca de Juárez, Mexico
  • Architects: ET.co
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1776 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Rojas Sosa, Omar López Bautista, Alfredo Ortíz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cemex
  • Lead Architect: Omar López Bautista
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
VA House / ET.co - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Omar López Bautista

Text description provided by the architects. Casa VA is located in the middle part of a slope of “Cerro del Fortín”, in an area of ​​complex accessibility and that is still under development, very close to the historical down town area in Oaxaca city. The steeply sloping land has only pedestrian access from an alley that connects to a main street thirty meters away and a difference in level of approximately twelve meters.

Save this picture!
VA House / ET.co - Image 3 of 33
© Omar López Bautista
Save this picture!
VA House / ET.co - Image 6 of 33
© Omar López Bautista

The project seeks to solve, through clear and simple language, with a well-defined geometrical form, a multitude of questions that arise when specifically inhabiting such a land; from having two independent spaces in the same element (apartment and house), protecting and giving prominence to two “huajes” (native tree from which the name Oaxaca derives), which are located at the bottom of the land, having views of the city and the mountains as the main axis, fictitiously isolating itself from the neighbors, keeping the only flat area of ​​the land at the top free and ensuring that structural elements allow it to house part of the architectural program; to using materials and colors required by cultural heritage city regulations.

Save this picture!
VA House / ET.co - Image 22 of 33
Plan - Ground floor

The house consists of two upper floors and a basement in which the main entrance is located and it is through a lobby area that access to the apartment is given, and through a staircase made with stone from the same place to the main body.

Save this picture!
VA House / ET.co - Image 9 of 33
© Omar López Bautista
Save this picture!
VA House / ET.co - Image 7 of 33
© Omar López Bautista

The apartment, with a raw materiality, made of apparent concrete, has a kitchen-dining room and bathroom at basement level, a space that is generated by dividing and opening the retaining wall at the bottom of the land, making it habitable; and a bedroom with city views on the ground floor. The main body located on the upper floors, combining apparent materials and bright colors, houses on the ground floor a bedroom with a view and access to the rear garden, the kitchen, a bathroom, a service patio and a double-height space living-dining room with a exposed structure cover and triangular geometry which has floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the city. On the first level there is the master bedroom, bathroom, dressing room and a private terrace with panoramic views of the city.

Save this picture!
VA House / ET.co - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood
© Omar López Bautista

Casa VA is the result of a complex construction and logistical challenge, where the complicated location and access made it impossible to use special machinery in the process, forcing everything to be carried out by hand, from excavations to the transfer of the materials that were placed piece by piece.

Save this picture!
VA House / ET.co - Image 5 of 33
© Omar López Bautista
Save this picture!
VA House / ET.co - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Omar López Bautista

The House is a living expression of physical effort and an example of the quality of the builders' work. Through a clear and concrete form and the maximum use of the structural system, it manages to domesticate and inhabit a very complex place, where now the result feels so natural that it allows us to perceive and focus on the views as the real stars.

Save this picture!
VA House / ET.co - Image 14 of 33
© Omar López Bautista

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ET.co
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "VA House / ET.co" [Casa VA / ET.co] 19 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018721/va-house-eo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags