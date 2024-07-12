Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio

+ 19

Houses • Bangladesh Architects: Design Works Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 156 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Abid Mia, Rokonuzzaman Fakir

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Akij Ceramics , Berger Paints , KSRM , Shah Cement , Swish , Tradexcel Ceramics

Lead Architects: Rokonuzzaman

Design Team: Shawon Biswas, Farhatul Jannat, Tusher Ahmed Noor

Technical Team: Soyeb Mohammad Shourav, Abid Hasan

Country: Bangladesh

Fakir Bari: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Nature - Situated In the Bhaluka district of Mymensingh, in Kachina village, Fakir Bari honors family heritage, culture, and dynasty. The name reflects deep respect for these values. From the design's inception, the client's desire for simplicity, minimal greenery, and a pleasant living environment guided every decision. In keeping with this vision, no trees were cut to accommodate the building; additional trees were planted, enhancing the landscape's beauty and integrating the structure seamlessly with its surroundings.

The area boasts a diverse range of trees, including ata, Lychee, Guava, golden apple, Mango, and Wood Nuts. These fruit-bearing trees add aesthetic value and provide fresh fruits and oxygen, enriching the tenants' experience. The building features a metal roof, which allows residents to enjoy the soothing sound of raindrops and provides shade throughout the structure. This design creates an inviting recreational space on the roof, adding to the building's appeal.

Fakir Bari is designed with sustainability in mind. It incorporates solar energy, reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly living. Local materials, particularly brick, were used extensively, reflecting regional architectural traditions and minimizing environmental impact.

This thoughtful design results in a home that is functional, sustainable, and deeply connected to its natural and cultural context. Fakir Bari is a testament to the harmony between tradition and modern living, offering a serene and sustainable environment that feels like a natural extension of its lush surroundings.