World
Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio

Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsFakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Table, Door, Chair, BedFakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeFakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangladesh
  Architects: Design Works Studio
  Area: 156
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Abid Mia, Rokonuzzaman Fakir
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Akij Ceramics, Berger Paints, KSRM, Shah Cement, Swish, Tradexcel Ceramics
  Lead Architects: Rokonuzzaman
Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Image 6 of 24
© Abid Mia, Rokonuzzaman Fakir

Fakir Bari: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Nature - Situated In the Bhaluka district of Mymensingh, in Kachina village, Fakir Bari honors family heritage, culture, and dynasty. The name reflects deep respect for these values. From the design's inception, the client's desire for simplicity, minimal greenery, and a pleasant living environment guided every decision. In keeping with this vision, no trees were cut to accommodate the building; additional trees were planted, enhancing the landscape's beauty and integrating the structure seamlessly with its surroundings.

Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Abid Mia, Rokonuzzaman Fakir

The area boasts a diverse range of trees, including ata, Lychee, Guava, golden apple, Mango, and Wood Nuts. These fruit-bearing trees add aesthetic value and provide fresh fruits and oxygen, enriching the tenants' experience. The building features a metal roof, which allows residents to enjoy the soothing sound of raindrops and provides shade throughout the structure. This design creates an inviting recreational space on the roof, adding to the building's appeal.

Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Image 7 of 24
© Abid Mia, Rokonuzzaman Fakir
Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Image 21 of 24
Plan
Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Table, Door, Chair, Bed
© Abid Mia, Rokonuzzaman Fakir

Fakir Bari is designed with sustainability in mind. It incorporates solar energy, reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly living. Local materials, particularly brick, were used extensively, reflecting regional architectural traditions and minimizing environmental impact.

Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Abid Mia, Rokonuzzaman Fakir
Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Image 23 of 24
Section
Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Abid Mia, Rokonuzzaman Fakir

This thoughtful design results in a home that is functional, sustainable, and deeply connected to its natural and cultural context. Fakir Bari is a testament to the harmony between tradition and modern living, offering a serene and sustainable environment that feels like a natural extension of its lush surroundings.

Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Abid Mia, Rokonuzzaman Fakir

Design Works Studio
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBangladesh

"Fakir Bari House / Design Works Studio" 12 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

