Pitcombe’s Old School House Renovation / Bindloss Dawes

Architect: Bindloss Dawes

Client: Joa and Andrew Studholme

Interior Designer: Bindloss Dawes

Design Team: George Dawes, Fawn Ma

Country: United Kingdom

Bindloss Dawes extend historic listed Somerset schoolhouse for Farrow & Ball colour curator. Bindloss Dawes has unveiled a remarkable transformation of Pitcombe’s Old School House, a Grade-II listed property nestled within a picturesque valley in Somerset, combining original character with contemporary architecture. The new timber extension showcases the dedication to the craftsmanship of British architects Bindloss Dawes, known for their rigorous detailing and material compositions that balance city and country sensibilities, delivered in close collaboration with the client Farrow & Ball color curator Joa Studholme and her husband, Andrew.

The 19th-century building was first built in 1864 as a local village school and was converted to a house in the 1940s. It was subsequently extended in the 1970s, but this resulted in a poorly planned bedroom wing that sat heavily and unsympathetically against the original building. Bindloss Dawes was commissioned in 2018 and during initial design work it became clear that the best solution would be to remove the flawed extension and start again.

Drawing inspiration from the original building, Bindloss Dawes has designed an all-timber addition that is both distinct and sensitive to the Old Schoolhouse. By matching the massing and shape of the existing roof and following the plan of the original building, the new addition sits comfortably and naturally in its setting. However, the design is also unapologetically contemporary, combining clean lines, meticulous detailing, and sustainable construction principles. The result is that the new extension celebrates the heritage of the original building and creates something that is bold and contemporary, resolving long-standing layout problems to create a well-balanced home.

The new extension is built from a highly insulated and cost-effective timber frame structure, clad entirely in English sweet chestnut. Chestnut was chosen for its sustainability, stability and elegant grain, but also because of how it weathers, meaning that over the next few years the whole extension will slowly mellow into a light silvery grey, complementing the weathered local stone of the main house. Bindloss Dawes explored different designs for the timber cladding, testing vertical and horizontal compositions in models and maquettes. The result is a vertical, open arrangement at the roof and first-floor levels, allowing rainwater to pass through the cladding and drain away via hidden gutters. At ground level, the cladding is aligned horizontally with broader, closed boards that help to break up the scale and massing of the overall building.

Windows are an important element in the design of this extension, thoughtfully placed to create a harmonious composition with the original school house and provide the best views of the countryside. On the upper floor of the extension, the primary bedroom has been designed as a serene retreat, with windows placed to offer panoramic views of the rolling hills. On the lower floor, each room has a different aspect, with framing views up and down the valley and capturing sunlight at different times of the day.

A smaller, glazed building connects the old and new, composed of patinated galvanized steel doors that face up the valley. Along with linking the old building and new extension, this much-loved garden room provides the ideal space to access the garden and watch the setting sun. From the link building, the two floors of the new extension are accessed via a free-flowing staircase, illuminated by a high-level east-facing window that catches the morning light. The lower sections of the floor and stair are constructed in micro-cement, while the upper portion is made from rough-sawn chestnut, referencing the external cladding.

Bindloss Dawes has worked closely with the client to realise their design for the interior. Joa, a Farrow & Ball colour curator, had a clear vision for the colours that feature throughout the new spaces, carefully choosing hues to accentuate the lofty ceilings and complement their furniture. Artwork and personal belongings feature prominently throughout Joa and Andrew’s home, boldly influencing the style and theme of each room. Sustainability has been a key consideration throughout the project, with the new extension boasting high levels of insulation to reduce heat loss. The thermal separation between the existing listed schoolhouse and the new building ensures that they can be heated independently, coinciding with daily use. Locally sourced, sustainable timber has been specified for both the structure and external cladding, reducing embodied energy and harnessing the skills of local craftsmen.

The extension to the Old School House stands as a testament to Bindloss Dawes’ continuous successful integration of contemporary design within historic settings. The project not only respects the heritage of the original building but enhances it, combining the architect’s contemporary design with that of their clients, and resolving the long-term problems of the original building conversion to create a home that will endure for years to come. Combining careful detailing and contemporary construction methods, the building is of its time whilst being sensitive to its setting and context.