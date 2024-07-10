The Tara Thiwakorn Pavilion / Rural Development Volunteer Camp

+ 20

Faculty Of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University: Praan Prasertsup, Sirisak Charoensukkaseth, Pibhu Devakul Na Ayudhya, Parnnate Siripongpreeda, Sudtiroj Sureerattanan, Wongsaphat Soontawatrodom Poopoo Sookruan, Theerapong Tanajindalerd, Taechin Ratanapotisan, Yanida Angguravaranont, Nattapol Nitikanjanatan, Maieak Potip

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. In Huai Pichai Subdistrict, Pak Chom District, Loei Province, Ban Pak Niam School is situated along the Mekong River. The school is significantly isolated from the development area, which results in a lack of facilities for various activities. As a result, these activities are organized in the school's old cafeteria. Therefore, villagers and volunteers for rural development camps agreed to plan and construct a multipurpose pavilion. This pavilion serves as an outdoor learning space and a venue for the village community to participate in activities with the students.

Due to a limited budget, the pavilion had to be carefully planned to create a design that would be easy and quick to construct, which was essential because of the limited time frame of just 19 days for construction. The pavilion uses steel as the main structural framework of the building. The roof structure and seating frames use rubberwood because it is readily available in nearby communities. The project assembly uses bolt-nut connections to fasten the steel with the wood, allowing for easy wood replacement if it deteriorates. The seating structure is two-tiered and faces toward the school, acting as an amphitheater, allowing students and villagers to relax or participate in activities together. Additionally, the pavilion is elevated from the ground to prevent termite infestation.

The choice of materials for the building reflects the local community's way of life. It incorporates wood for construction and widely used lightweight metal sheets, which allow the pavilion's eaves to extend far out.

The project aims to benefit Ban Pak Niam School and provide architecture students from Chulalongkorn University with real-world construction experience using accumulated knowledge gained from their studies. It also provides an opportunity to learn outside the classroom in a remote environment. The project fosters collaboration and mutual assistance not only among campers but also within the community.