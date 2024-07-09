Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects

Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Exterior Photography
Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam
Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows, Bed

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Merricks, Australia
  • Architects: Wolveridge Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  372
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Derek Swalwell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Classic Ceramics, Concrete by Keenan Harris, Designer Doorware, Eco Outdoor, Eco Timber, Light project, New Age Veneers, Rockcote
  • Lead Architects: Eliza Holcombe-James, Jerry Wolveridge, Qutaibah Al-Atafi
Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Exterior Photography
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. The brief was constructing a new rural home for a hands-on client to replace a dilapidated farmhouse on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. Key to the design response is a series of sustainability initiatives, including replacing a non-permeable existing tennis court with wetlands. Sustainability initiatives were integrated into the design brief and were driven by the client just as much. Along with solar passive design principles and air-source heat pump radial heating, isolating zones with sliding doors minimizes operational energy. 

Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Derek Swalwell
Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Image 20 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Derek Swalwell
Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Beam, Chair, Sink
© Derek Swalwell

Natural, robust materials such as granite stone from the local Hillview quarry have been reclaimed to form the external wall of the stair void and the fireplace. Internally, rich Australian hardwood line wall surfaces minimize the use of plasterboard in the home. The artist and tradesman client couple were deeply interested in sourcing natural, robust materials such as reclaimed granite stone from the local Hillview quarry. Balanced against the dry stack stone is a ship-lap hardwood timber cladding - reminiscent of a farm cottage building tradition.

Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Derek Swalwell
Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Image 21 of 21
Plan - 1st Floor

The home has a generous apportionment of space. However, it was created with the empty nest in mind so it could be inhabited by a couple on one level without feeling cavernous. The floor plan's zoning around an east-facing courtyard enabled a generous range of private family and less private entertaining spaces, each offering unique garden links. The kitchen was provided separately as a cozy family space for meals and daily get-togethers.

Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows, Bed
© Derek Swalwell
Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting
© Derek Swalwell

The home is on a generous allotment in an area characterized by large setbacks, established landscape, and tree-lined streets. Creating a large storage basement with a single driveway crossover and providing the main living with landscape cutouts across the site responds to the established character. These notions are further enhanced with the first-floor form comprising a minimal floor area to lessen any suggestion of bulk.

Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Image 7 of 21
© Derek Swalwell

The clients had lived in the existing house for many years and, therefore, were able to shed light on their experiences and local knowledge—particularly in terms of seasonal weather patterns and views. The project quickly became about working with our client's knowledge of the site and fostering a shared interest in making timeless architecture that works hard to minimize its impact on the environment.

Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects - Exterior Photography
© Derek Swalwell

Project gallery

Wolveridge Architects
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Cite: "Wetlands House / Wolveridge Architects" 09 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags