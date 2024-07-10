CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos

+ 22

Houses • Medellín, Colombia Architects: Plan:b arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Artefacto

Lead Architects: Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa

Design Team: Carlos Blanco, Laura Kate Correa, Verónica Mesa, Helinton Ramírez, Juan José Villegas.

Construction: Dairo Ateortua

City: Medellín

Country: Colombia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This commission involved renovating and adapting a traditional two-story house in the Provenza neighborhood in Medellín to transform it into common workspaces and small apartments, sharing services. The house, which had already been converted years ago into the offices of a local real estate company, had a stable structure of load-bearing walls, floors, roofs, and wooden ceilings that we decided to renew and maintain.

On the first level, we revitalized the front garden, proposed a new lobby maintaining the existing staircase, and located the shared work areas, private rooms, and shared bathrooms. On the second level, we designed four apartments with different sizes and natural lighting. These spaces share work and laundry areas. We concentrated the new intervention on the existing backyard, covering it with a triple-height translucent roof and a permeable wooden ceiling, avoiding touching the house's walls. In this way, we generated new activity platforms, expanded the coworking spaces, and connected the apartments with the common areas through a semi-private bridge.

We proposed a new staircase inside the patio, articulating the new spaces with the existing house. We maintained the existing primary tones and colors, light walls, and brown tones, introducing new materials in similar ranges. Finally, we proposed new warm artificial lighting and controlled natural lighting in all spaces.