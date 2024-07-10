Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos

CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos

CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Medellín, Colombia
  • Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Artefacto
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
  • Design Team: Carlos Blanco, Laura Kate Correa, Verónica Mesa, Helinton Ramírez, Juan José Villegas.
  • Construction: Dairo Ateortua
  • City: Medellín
  • Country: Colombia
CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 12 of 27
© Artefacto

Text description provided by the architects. This commission involved renovating and adapting a traditional two-story house in the Provenza neighborhood in Medellín to transform it into common workspaces and small apartments, sharing services. The house, which had already been converted years ago into the offices of a local real estate company, had a stable structure of load-bearing walls, floors, roofs, and wooden ceilings that we decided to renew and maintain.

CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 10 of 27
© Artefacto
CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Artefacto
CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 21 of 27
Plan - First floor
CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Artefacto

On the first level, we revitalized the front garden, proposed a new lobby maintaining the existing staircase, and located the shared work areas, private rooms, and shared bathrooms. On the second level, we designed four apartments with different sizes and natural lighting. These spaces share work and laundry areas. We concentrated the new intervention on the existing backyard, covering it with a triple-height translucent roof and a permeable wooden ceiling, avoiding touching the house's walls. In this way, we generated new activity platforms, expanded the coworking spaces, and connected the apartments with the common areas through a semi-private bridge.

CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 9 of 27
© Artefacto
CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 25 of 27
Section - Longitudinal

We proposed a new staircase inside the patio, articulating the new spaces with the existing house. We maintained the existing primary tones and colors, light walls, and brown tones, introducing new materials in similar ranges. Finally, we proposed new warm artificial lighting and controlled natural lighting in all spaces.

CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 14 of 27
© Artefacto
CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Artefacto
CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 27 of 27
Elevation

CHCW House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 5 of 27
© Artefacto

Project gallery

