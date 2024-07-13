Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
LÖUKA Shop / Arii Irie Architects

Renovation, Store
Japan
LÖUKA Shop / Arii Irie Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© nanakoono

Text description provided by the architects. A renovation of an old timber row house into a fragrance and botanical shop located on a busy shōtengai, a local market street, in Hatagaya, Tokyo. The building was originally a greengrocer, with two open sides facing the corner.

LÖUKA Shop / Arii Irie Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving
© nanakoono
LÖUKA Shop / Arii Irie Architects - Image 17 of 18
Plan - 1st Floor
LÖUKA Shop / Arii Irie Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© nanakoono
LÖUKA Shop / Arii Irie Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© nanakoono

Half of the second floor was removed to let natural light into the back side, and several additional levels were added to connect the first floor to the second. The same paint is used for the exterior and the interior as if the exterior wall is enfolded into the inside.

LÖUKA Shop / Arii Irie Architects - Image 8 of 18
© nanakoono
LÖUKA Shop / Arii Irie Architects - Image 18 of 18
Plan - 2nd Floor
LÖUKA Shop / Arii Irie Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Table, Countertop
© nanakoono

The curved table and fixture are covered with a draped skirt, and a silver fabric screen becomes the new façade while the shop is open. Blending new elements with the old, the design was an attempt to create continuity while introducing a new character to the charming vernacular.

LÖUKA Shop / Arii Irie Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© nanakoono

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreJapan
