Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture

Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture

Save

Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDenton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsDenton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Image 4 of 21Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Interior Photography, FacadeDenton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: Martin Fenlon Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2740 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eric Staudenmaier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fleetwood , James Hardie
  • Lead Architects: Martin Fenlon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eric Staudenmaier

Text description provided by the architects. In the historic neighborhood of Highland Park, an aging 1920s house has been reimagined for a local designer and artist’s family. The project, which includes an expansion of the house and conversion of the garage into an ADU, emphasizes integration with the existing site. The original house framing and foundation were reused and absorbed into the new construction. The majority of the house was finished in fiber cement siding, known for its durability and cost efficiency. The variegated pattern of the siding references the clapboard siding of nearby Craftsman bungalows, while its green color (selected by the owner’s daughter) blends the house into the surrounding foliage.

Save this picture!
Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Eric Staudenmaier
Save this picture!
Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Image 18 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Image 4 of 21
© Eric Staudenmaier
Save this picture!
Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Eric Staudenmaier

The addition at the back of the house features a new kitchen, dining and living area which transition seamlessly to the same level as the backyard. Previously located one-half story above the yard, this area now creates continuity between the indoor and outdoor spaces. A new primary bedroom suite added to the second floor was cantilevered to minimize the footprint of the project, while angled to follow the irregular property line and take advantage of the view.

Save this picture!
Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Beam
© Eric Staudenmaier
Save this picture!
Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Image 21 of 21
Section 2
Save this picture!
Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Eric Staudenmaier

Sustainable and biophilic elements are integrated throughout. Large north-facing openings bring in an abundance of natural light. Shade trees and a lush garden have been incorporated into the south-facing front yard, rewilding the space between the street and the house. Inside, views of the foliage are carefully framed or simulated, while the central stair hall is lined with wallpaper that mimics the foliage outside. The roof rainwater is collected in rain barrels of a color green that matches the house. Roof rainwater is directed to an oculus where it drops below into a filtration planter next to the front door, turning an obligatory mitigation measure into a feature.

Save this picture!
Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eric Staudenmaier

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Martin Fenlon Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Denton House / Martin Fenlon Architecture" 17 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018540/denton-house-martin-fenlon-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags