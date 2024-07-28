Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Luca Faloni Store / PlaC

Luca Faloni Store / PlaC

Save

Luca Faloni Store / PlaC - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLuca Faloni Store / PlaC - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, TableLuca Faloni Store / PlaC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, WindowsLuca Faloni Store / PlaC - Image 5 of 19Luca Faloni Store / PlaC - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Store, Retail Interiors
United Kingdom
  • Architects: PlaC Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, Artemide, Viabizzuno, astep
  • Lead Architects: Davide Barreri
  • Design Team: Chiara Bertetti, Michele Simonetti
  • Interior Design: Hi Contract - Brugnotto Group
  • General Constructing: Taramelli UK LTD
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Traiano Luce 73
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Luca Faloni Store / PlaC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. This store is part of a wider re-thinking of Luca Faloni’s boutiques worldwide. Alongside this store, the team worked on other openings such as Stockholm, Miami, Munich and Milan. All of the stores are equipped with the same display system customized according to the client’s needs and crafted to ease and improve the shopping experience. Each shop is characterized by finishes, colors and details inspired by their locations while maintaining some signature features that make these spaces a natural extension of the brand’s identity.

Save this picture!
Luca Faloni Store / PlaC - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table
© Lorenzo Zandri

The heart of the store is represented by two counters in the central area, characterized by a lower height: a cash desk and bar. These two elements combine elegance and functionality. They are made of Canaletto walnut cladded with Marazzi tiles and with tops in genuine Italian Arabescato marble. Their unique cylindrical base is hollowed out to accommodate electrical cables, adding a touch of practicality and style and leaving the workstation clutter-free. The lounge area is entirely clad in mirrored panels and threedimensional aqua-green tiles, drawing inspiration from the classic design of London’s tiled pubs and tube stations. The mezzanine hosts additional fitting rooms and a counter for the tailor, providing extra service for clients interested in customizing their Luca Faloni garments.

Save this picture!
Luca Faloni Store / PlaC - Image 5 of 19
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Luca Faloni Store / PlaC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Lorenzo Zandri

The Italian architecture studio PlaC designed the London Store maximizing the existing space by creating a sequence of volumes at different heights, enhanced by the lighting system. Brugnotto Group, through its Hi Contract division, created the furnishings for this store, carefully curating every supply detail, and using high-quality materials to ensure functionality and versatility. Taramelli srl, the general contractor in charge of the project, enthusiastically welcomed the opportunity to return to London after the 5 years spent there before Covid. The project involved a plurality of materials with installation systems and timing that differed greatly from each other. The planning of each activity and the accuracy of the stakeholders involved allowed the operations schedule and the requested delivery date to be respected.

Save this picture!
Luca Faloni Store / PlaC - Image 10 of 19
© Lorenzo Zandri

Traiano Luce 73 designed and supplied the lighting system of the store, recreating the pleasant atmosphere of an open space. Barrisol ® panels, embellished with Candela di Vals pendant lamps by Viabizzuno enhance the central atrium. The Aol system by Artemide completes the lighting of the other spaces, together with some decorative suspensions, such as Model 2065 by Astep and Flamingo by Vibia.

Save this picture!
Luca Faloni Store / PlaC - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© Lorenzo Zandri

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chelsea, London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PlaC Studio
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Luca Faloni Store / PlaC" 28 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018537/luca-faloni-store-plac> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags