World
Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cabins & Lodges
Bad Aibling, Germany
Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Oliver Dubuis

Text description provided by the architects. The buildings of a former barracks were converted into a hotel starting in 2005. Ten suites are planned to complement the existing approximately 100 guest rooms. The ownership is strongly committed to sustainable construction and, in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich, built several research houses. The suites are also expected to meet these standards. The competition program called for a wooden structure with glass where necessary.

Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI - Image 3 of 18
© Oliver Dubuis
Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI - Image 17 of 18
Ground Floor Plan
Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Oliver Dubuis
Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI - Exterior Photography
© Oliver Dubuis

The project from the competition envisions making the hotel park accessible with a new footpath. Along the path, ten iconic suites will be built, creating unique spatial experiences within their interiors.

Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Oliver Dubuis
Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI - Image 18 of 18
Section
Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Oliver Dubuis

The aim for a unique experience of spatial opulence leads to an architecture that becomes an attraction in itself. Of the ten suites, one was selected to be constructed as a prototype in 2023. Additional suites will be added in the coming years.

Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI - Image 6 of 18
© Oliver Dubuis

Project location

Address:B&O Parkhotel, Mietraching, Bad Aibling, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
MMXVI
Office
ARGE Ruumfabrigg
Office

Wood

Wood
Cite: "Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI" 07 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018516/hotel-suite-extension-of-the-parkhotel-arge-ruumfabrigg-plus-mmxvi> ISSN 0719-8884

