Hotel Suite – Extension of the Parkhotel / ARGE Ruumfabrigg + MMXVI

Text description provided by the architects. The buildings of a former barracks were converted into a hotel starting in 2005. Ten suites are planned to complement the existing approximately 100 guest rooms. The ownership is strongly committed to sustainable construction and, in collaboration with the Technical University of Munich, built several research houses. The suites are also expected to meet these standards. The competition program called for a wooden structure with glass where necessary.

The project from the competition envisions making the hotel park accessible with a new footpath. Along the path, ten iconic suites will be built, creating unique spatial experiences within their interiors.

The aim for a unique experience of spatial opulence leads to an architecture that becomes an attraction in itself. Of the ten suites, one was selected to be constructed as a prototype in 2023. Additional suites will be added in the coming years.