Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  5. Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

Save

Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 2 of 37Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 3 of 37Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 4 of 37Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 5 of 37Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Offices Interiors
Setagaya City, Japan
  • Architects: Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects 
  • Writer: Makoto Kohno
  • Collaboration: Qusamura
  • City: Setagaya City
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 13 of 37
© Gottingham

Text description provided by the architects. JAKUETS, headquartered in Tsuruga City, Fukui Prefecture, has 67 branches throughout Japan and is engaged in diverse educational businesses, ranging from the planning, development, manufacturing, sales, and maintenance of playground and educational equipment to the design of kindergartens, nursery schools, parks, and community development projects. In renovating the Tokyo branch, we made a plan for the future of the headquarters and its 67 branches, not just this one branch.

Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 2 of 37
© Gottingham
Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 3 of 37
© Gottingham

Until now, their branches across Japan have conducted their business in a community-based sales style. Each branch stocked inventory and delivered products directly to customers to meet their needs and circumstances in each region. This intense one-on-one communication has earned the trust of customers. However, in addition to the diversification of clientele and their needs, now that the information environment and logistics are in place, there is no need to confine themselves to a specific region, and many regional branches now have unused warehouses and company housing in stock.

Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 4 of 37
© Gottingham
Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 6 of 37
© Gottingham

Although the company has a nationwide market base and the know-how cultivated in it, its communications remained confined to each region, and the employees had few opportunities to share information about diverse needs gathered from various businesses among the departments. Nevertheless, the ties between the head office and the 67 branch offices are strong, and our plan aims to strengthen these ties in a bidirectional and networked manner to bridge all communications.

Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 17 of 37
© Gottingham
Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 5 of 37
© Gottingham
Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 31 of 37
Plan - 2nd Floor Office
Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 14 of 37
© Gottingham

One idea for implementing this network was to install a 100-inch monitor in the office. This monitor is also installed at other branches, constantly projecting their office spaces on the screens. It allows for real-time communication with actual-sized full-body images and direct eye contact.  However, the camera’s viewing angle attached to the monitor is limited, and placing the monitor perpendicular to the rectangular floor inevitably creates blind spots. To cover the entire space with the camera and make the monitor visible from anywhere, placing it diagonally at a 45° angle from the corner of the floor is most efficient. As a result, the monitor’s placement set a guideline for the office layout, and we also placed other furniture pieces at an angle of 45° to the building framework.      

Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 21 of 37
© Gottingham
Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 32 of 37
Plan - 3rd Floor Office
Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 15 of 37
© Gottingham
Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 16 of 37
© Gottingham

In addition, we decided to convert the sixth-floor space formerly used as company housing into a hotel for employees and converted six rooms from company housing into a hotel. In this way, employees traveling to the Tokyo region on business can stay overnight without incurring expenses, and they can also use the weekend to explore the attractions of Tokyo. Our vision for the future is to convert company housing into hotels not only at the Tokyo branch but also at branches nationwide, thereby creating networked communities in physical and online spaces.

Save this picture!
Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 26 of 37
© Gottingham

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Setagaya City, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Schemata Architects
Office
Jo Nagasaka
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Jakuets Tokyo Matsubara Office / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects" 09 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018504/jakuets-tokyo-matsubara-office-jo-nagasaka-plus-schemata-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Top #Tags