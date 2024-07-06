Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier

The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 2 of 32The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 3 of 32The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 4 of 32The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 5 of 32The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Tourism
Vietnam
  • Architects: Tad.atelier
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Design Team: Vu Tien An, Pham Quoc Hiep, Vo Nu Phuong Anh, Bui Diem Quynh, Huynh Trong Nhan
  • Design Assistants: Bao Ngọc, Minh Duc, Minh Hung, Phu Trong, Trung Nghia, Thu Trang, Hoa Xuan
  • Technical Supervisor: Trong Nhan
  • Contractor: Thuy Moc
  • Graphics: Minh Duc
  • Client: The Clay Mũi Né
  • Furniture Manufacturer: Weekend Decor
  • Country: Vietnam
The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 5 of 32
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Southeast Vietnam, Phan Thiet City is renowned for its beautiful beaches, white sand, and year-round warm sunshine. Situated ideally close to the city center, the construction land was initially an old resort built over 20 years ago on terrain sloping towards the sea. Recognizing the land's great potential, we decided to leverage its existing advantages and incorporate improvements to create a new, harmonious, and friendly resort. We considered using local materials and appropriate construction methods. The goal is to create a welcoming space that respects the site's existing values while leaving room for new ideas.

The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 9 of 32
Courtesy of Tad.atelier
The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 22 of 32
Plan - Site
The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 8 of 32
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

The project is designed in harmony with the natural terrain by balancing excavation and landfilling, retaining most of the existing coconut trees. The main materials include easily recyclable resources such as stone, wood, steel, and unbaked bricks. To minimize the extraction of new resources, we reused some stones and wood from old structures.

The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 10 of 32
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

The row of villas along the boundary wall was also kept intact to be renovated into new villa clusters. Instead of constructing a large structure, we divided the buildings into smaller structures, creating the feeling of a small community cluster. The central swimming pool serves as a key landscape feature and a focal point for activities. The accommodation clusters are arranged around the pool, creating an open and communal space.

The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 2 of 32
Courtesy of Tad.atelier
The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 32 of 32
Perspective
The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 18 of 32
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

We hope this project will be a testament to a slow, gentle lifestyle while still providing a new experience, akin to a "village within the city"—something that is gradually disappearing in many urban areas in Vietnam today./.

The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier - Image 16 of 32
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

Project location

Address:Vietnam

Tad.atelier
Cite: "The Clay Mui Ne Resort / Tad.atelier" 06 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018500/the-clay-mui-ne-resort-tatelier> ISSN 0719-8884

