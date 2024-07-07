Onda Food and Beverage / BONE

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Onda introduces a dynamic spatial topography that enhances the dining experience through varied elevations, ensuring a discreet yet impactful presence of the bar. The design features a series of rich, deep red leather sofas by Living Divani, forming a continuous seating arrangement that offers a comprehensive view of the dining space.

The platforms, covered in leathered Irish Green Stone, add a tactile richness to the environment, while the walls and volumes, constructed from warm cherry wood, provide a harmonious contrast. This choice of materials creates a seamless blend of natural elements and bold aesthetics.

A luminous curtain backdrop behind the bar evokes a theatrical atmosphere, adding depth and intrigue. The lighting strategy, meticulously crafted by Fabraca Studios, integrates illumination within fiberglass planters, casting a soft glow that enhances the bar platform and other key areas. This thoughtful lighting design not only highlights the architectural features but also adds a natural layer of warmth and intimacy to the space.

The spatial arrangement ensures that each customer enjoys a unique perspective, with seating at different elevations creating a dynamic and engaging dining environment. Onda’s design celebrates the interplay of light, material, and elevation, offering an immersive and inviting experience that is both playful and refined.