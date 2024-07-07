Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Onda Food and Beverage / BONE

Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 2 of 22Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 3 of 22Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 4 of 22Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 5 of 22Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: BONE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oculis Project
Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 8 of 22
© Oculis Project

Text description provided by the architects. Onda introduces a dynamic spatial topography that enhances the dining experience through varied elevations, ensuring a discreet yet impactful presence of the bar. The design features a series of rich, deep red leather sofas by Living Divani, forming a continuous seating arrangement that offers a comprehensive view of the dining space.

Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 6 of 22
© Oculis Project
Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 22 of 22
Illustration

The platforms, covered in leathered Irish Green Stone, add a tactile richness to the environment, while the walls and volumes, constructed from warm cherry wood, provide a harmonious contrast. This choice of materials creates a seamless blend of natural elements and bold aesthetics.

Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 18 of 22
© Oculis Project
Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 19 of 22
© Oculis Project

A luminous curtain backdrop behind the bar evokes a theatrical atmosphere, adding depth and intrigue. The lighting strategy, meticulously crafted by Fabraca Studios, integrates illumination within fiberglass planters, casting a soft glow that enhances the bar platform and other key areas. This thoughtful lighting design not only highlights the architectural features but also adds a natural layer of warmth and intimacy to the space.

Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 16 of 22
© Oculis Project
Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 5 of 22
© Oculis Project

The spatial arrangement ensures that each customer enjoys a unique perspective, with seating at different elevations creating a dynamic and engaging dining environment. Onda’s design celebrates the interplay of light, material, and elevation, offering an immersive and inviting experience that is both playful and refined.

Onda Food and Beverage / BONE - Image 2 of 22
© Oculis Project

Project location

Address:Dubai, United Arab Emirates

BONE
Cite: "Onda Food and Beverage / BONE" 07 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018494/onda-food-and-beverage-bone> ISSN 0719-8884

