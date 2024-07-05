Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller

Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Healthcare Architecture, Hospital
Wandsworth, United Kingdom
  Design Team: C.F. Møller Architects
  Client: South West London, St. George's Mental Health NHS Trust
  General Contractor : Sir Robert McAlpine
  Structural Engineering: Walsh
  Fire Engineering: Trenton Fire
  Landscape Design: C.F. Møller Architects
  Project Manager: Appleyard & Trew
  Cost Management: Gardiner Theobald
  Planning Consultant: Montagu Evans
  Catering Consultant: Sterling Foodservice Consultancy
  Sustainability: BREEAM Excellent
  City: Wandsworth
  Country: United Kingdom
Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden

Text description provided by the architects. Springfield University Hospital is based on the concept of evidence-based architecture to provide therapeutic surroundings for patients and the well-being of staff and visitors.

Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden
Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
Axonometry East
Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden

The Springfield University Hospital, which provides mental health services, is at the center of a 33-hectare estate regeneration, and C.F. Møller Architects has advised the NHS Trust in the planning and phasing of the surrounding residential development and urban design around the hospital, including the conversion of the former golf course into a new public park.

Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden
Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden
Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
Ground Floor Plan
Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden

The hospital consists of two distinct buildings and compromises newly built mental health facilities, provides a range of adult inpatient wards along with adult and children's outpatient services, a Recovery College, teaching facilities and support services. The hospital buildings also incorporate retail shops and several floors of car parks that will serve both the hospital and the emerging residential plots that are being developed around the hospital.

Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden
Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
Section A
Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden
Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden

Daylight and gardens - The design is focused on creating non-institutional environments with good sightlines and acoustics, ample daylight, natural ventilation, and access to gardens and outdoor spaces are key design objectives. The aspiration is to create a calming and safe environment, as well as optimal working conditions for staff.

Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden

The design incorporates open-plan areas at the center of each ward to create a light and airy environment with strong visual and physical connections to adjacent external garden courtyards. The layouts generally allow an easy overview of the ward entrance and the majority of patient circulation areas. The design has sought to eliminate blind corners where possible.

Springfield University Hospital / C.F. Møller
© Mark Hadden

The edges of the rooms and central corridors incorporate fixed and loose furniture with a variety of seating areas for relaxing and socializing. The facades and external elements consist of robust and high-quality materials chosen for their compatibility, beauty, durability and sustainability, with consideration for their life-cycle environmental impact and cost. Two-tone brickwork is the primary material across the buildings, which relates contextually to the adjacent listed buildings.

Project location

Address:Wandsworth, United Kingdom

C.F. Møller
