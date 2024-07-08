Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio

DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeDVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeDVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, FacadeDVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeDVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Juárez, Mexico
  • Architects: Jorge Urias Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Gamo
  • Lead Architect: Jorge Urias Studio
DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. DVS 03 is a new sector within the Villa Serena apartment complex in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. The development is located on a mostly flat lot and within a complex of low-rise brick apartment buildings surrounded by common areas, gardens, a gym, a pool and a business center. The meticulous study of the site and the analysis of the axes of the original buildings were the starting point in the design process to create direct relationships between the new sector and the pre-existing environment.

DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rafael Gamo
DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Rafael Gamo
DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Image 17 of 24
Plan - First floor

DVS 03 comprises two contemporary buildings with 33 unique one and two-bedroom apartments. The apartments have an exterior perimeter made up of balconies and terraces which provide refreshing shade to the interiors, generate private outdoor spaces in each unit and create a dynamic interplay of light and shadow on the building’s facade.

DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Image 8 of 24
© Rafael Gamo
DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Image 14 of 24
© Rafael Gamo
DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Image 23 of 24
Diagram

The design prioritizes functionality. The buildings utilize a robust concrete frame with strategically placed brick-clad volumes. These cleverly maximize interior space and double as functional storage solutions within the apartments.

DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Image 11 of 24
© Rafael Gamo

The different organization in the modulation of windows also produces a sense of individuality in each unit, even those with similar layouts. This results in 33 distinct apartments, each with its character, contributing to a rich and diverse architectural experience.

DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Juárez, Mexico

About this office
Jorge Urias Studio
Office

Cite: "DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio" 08 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018452/dvs-03-apartments-jorge-urias-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

