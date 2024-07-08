DVS 03 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio

+ 19

Design Team: Jorge Urias Garza, Christian Cota, Luz Anaid Maravilla, Salvador Ruiz

City: Juárez

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. DVS 03 is a new sector within the Villa Serena apartment complex in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. The development is located on a mostly flat lot and within a complex of low-rise brick apartment buildings surrounded by common areas, gardens, a gym, a pool and a business center. The meticulous study of the site and the analysis of the axes of the original buildings were the starting point in the design process to create direct relationships between the new sector and the pre-existing environment.

DVS 03 comprises two contemporary buildings with 33 unique one and two-bedroom apartments. The apartments have an exterior perimeter made up of balconies and terraces which provide refreshing shade to the interiors, generate private outdoor spaces in each unit and create a dynamic interplay of light and shadow on the building’s facade.

The design prioritizes functionality. The buildings utilize a robust concrete frame with strategically placed brick-clad volumes. These cleverly maximize interior space and double as functional storage solutions within the apartments.

The different organization in the modulation of windows also produces a sense of individuality in each unit, even those with similar layouts. This results in 33 distinct apartments, each with its character, contributing to a rich and diverse architectural experience.