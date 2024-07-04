Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Lalli Residence / My MAATI

Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 2 of 21Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 3 of 21Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 4 of 21Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 5 of 21Lalli Residence / My MAATI - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Raipur, India
  • Architects: My MAATI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yash Raj Jain
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Curious Hues, Geru
  • Lead Architect: Rishabh Jain
  • Construction: Bhavesh Construction, Lalit Sahu
  • Junior Architect: Pragyan Pandey
  • Structure Engineer: Bharat Jain
  • Styling: Aesthetics and Beyond, Kiran Thadani
  • Writing: Aditya Kadam
  • City: Raipur
  • Country: India
Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 2 of 21
© Yash Raj Jain

Text description provided by the architects. Simple yet bold are not just adjectives that can be used to describe the Lalli residence but also virtues carried over from its client. The plot upon which the residence was built is part of a larger ancestral property to be divided amongst three sisters, leaving the client with a very small rectangular parcel of land.

Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 6 of 21
© Yash Raj Jain

Though the client's requirements were straightforward, to begin with, a simple home for a mother & her son equipped with basic amenities, the need for large multi-functional spaces added a curveball that prevented taking on a conventional residential plan. A painter by profession and connoisseur of the arts, the client wanted open spaces that could not only be used as a studio but also to screen films or host exhibitions. To accommodate the need for abundant space within the compact footprint, rigid zoning, and a fixed floor plan were abandoned in favor of a more flexible open layout.

Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 3 of 21
© Yash Raj Jain
Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 18 of 21
Section
Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 4 of 21
© Yash Raj Jain

A garden and courtyard on either side of the house act as buffers for a cuboidal form that covers the entirety of available space, chosen to ensure the most efficient usage of the property. Placing the bathroom and kitchen along the narrower southern edge not only minimizes heat gain but also leaves the majority of the ground floor to be used as a foyer cum living area. Locating within a pre-enclosed property allows for unobstructed large openings on the ground floor. Doing so not only brings in abundant natural light but also drastically opens up the space beyond the confines of its walls. One such opening is a customized window frame below the staircase, creating a pocket in the seating area that directly peers into the garden outside.

Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 8 of 21
© Yash Raj Jain
Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 19 of 21
Exploded Diagram
Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 9 of 21
© Yash Raj Jain

The staircase leading to the upper level is also designed as narrow as comfortable to minimize its footprint. Ticking off all the basic amenities on the ground floor leaves the first floor completely free, solely for the master bedroom. This was a very intentional decision, taken not only to provide ample room for a painting studio alongside the bedroom but also by opting for a floor mattress that can be moved aside over a stationary cot; the same space then becomes large enough for the client to host her exhibitions and screenings. Incorporating in-built storage into the western wall not only acts as a buffer for the harsh heat from the west but also leaves the floor free while aiding as a display unit during exhibitions.

Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 12 of 21
© Yash Raj Jain
Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 5 of 21
© Yash Raj Jain

The client’s liking for a neem tree outside the house lends the perfect vista for a cove that protrudes out of the cuboid. The cove features seating with a full-length window shaded by the tree. Additional windows and glass blocks in the ceiling help brighten the space. Due to the taxing spatial requirements limiting drastic experiments to the interior, inspiration is drawn from the client's name to paint the exterior a somber red hue through a red oxide plaster, with varying levels of roughness adding further depth by catching the light differently, and a simple groove between the levels to highlight the same. The Lalli residence reflects what good architecture usually is; it is not always an intervention that will suddenly turn the world right side up, but an expression of the residents and their virtues, thoughtfully designed to make their everyday lives a little better.

Lalli Residence / My MAATI - Image 11 of 21
© Yash Raj Jain

About this office
My MAATI
Office

