DRIM House / ADAP Architects

+ 32

Houses • Pleiku, Vietnam Architects: ADAP Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Quang Trần

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: KINGLED , Mycolor , Panasonic , Samsung , Xingfa

Design Team: Nguyễn Minh Phụng, Võ Đình Hiệp, Nguyễn Trung Kiên

Furniture Work: Dương Tuấn Nguyên.

City: Pleiku

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Pleiku is a city with a diverse population of many ethnic groups. Due to the rapid development of society, urbanization has quickly eroded much of the local architecture. Though not many, there are still images of longhouses of the Central Highlands ethnic groups, who live and preserve the traditions closely and harmoniously with nature. The longhouses are built off the ground, with steep roofs to suit the lifestyle and climate.

Drim House is located in the heart of Pleiku City and is home to three generations. The homeowner was born and raised in the North, so tradition from spirit to house style is deeply engraved in the mind. Since we met and discussed their aspirations, the design team has been mindful of developing the project into a modern living model while preserving the architectural essence and local microclimate characteristics.

On the existing land stands an old house with a floor area of approximately 80 square meters. To meet the needs of living space for three generations, the old structure was retained and renovated, with a new building added. The old and new structures are connected by a veranda. The house's architecture embodies the essence of a longhouse and the spirit of a traditional Northern Vietnamese house. The old section houses the ancestral worship room, the traditional room, and the parent's bedroom. In contrast, the new section contains common living spaces and bedrooms for the children and grandchildren.

Modern and traditional elements are seamlessly woven into the architecture and every living space. The sleeping quarters are placed on the second floor, allowing the entire ground floor for communal activities such as the living room and kitchen. Gardens are arranged around the house, interspersed with courtyards and skylights, merging green spaces with living areas, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces. The veranda serves as a large buffer zone at the front of the house, reducing the thermal impact from outside while also providing a flexible space for parking, and hosting family events, and ancestor worship ceremonies.

The project predominantly uses local materials, which not only helps reduce construction costs but also enhances the house's sustainability. The images of the house, the garden, and the people create a film-like narrative, preserving memories intertwined with their growth.