World
116 Rokeby Building / Carr Design Group

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Collingwood, Australia
  Architecture Team: Stephen McGarry, Chris McCue, Rebecca Trenorden, An Bui, Andrew Curnow, Kyal Erdman, Lauren Gostin, Sarah Barrett, Andrea Giuradei, Linda Wang, Sharon Sclarr
  Client: Figurehead Group
  City: Collingwood
  Country: Australia
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler

A breathing space - Seeing the potential of an urban industrial site in Collingwood and working alongside a progressive client, Carr has designed a project that pushes in a new direction of sustainability, longevity, and innovation in commercial architecture and interiors. Set within the ever-evolving pocket of Collingwood, 116 Rokeby by Carr takes cues from the fragmented industrial materiality of Collingwood with a rigorous approach to sustainability. The form is robust and tactile, expressing strong architectural repetition on the façade while bringing a holistic, inside-out approach.

© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler

The developer – Figurehead – is both the client and builder. Through their passion for longevity in design innovation and sustainability, the project is robust in form and materiality while being imbued with extensive environmental passive measures. The design is conceived to create a ‘breathing space,’ which represents our vision for this future office. It is founded on the desire to shape spaces that harness the fundamental characteristics of abundant natural light, controlled fresh air, space adaptability, and environmental sustainability—all set within a strong built form.

© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler

Architecturally, the tower and podium forms of the building respond to the climatic conditions of the site, which are expressed through similar proportions, rhythm, materiality, and repetition in the design. Through the construction methodology, there is a tactile sensibility that comes through in this building. The architectural form is strong on the western and eastern facades, akin to the fragmented and industrial palette of Collingwood, and designed to combat heat gain while maintaining views and daylight. This is complemented by a diaphanous, operable double-skin façade to the north, where environmental sustainability innovation is the focus. The double-skin façade is also used as an architectural device to control heat gain, daylight, glare, and air quality while naturally ventilating the floor plates. The southern façade acts as a canvas for a commissioned First Nations artwork that respectfully acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land on which 116 Rokeby sits, the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people.

© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler

Arriving at a more holistic approach with form and materiality working in tandem, the tactile surpasses the visual. With a core focus on sustainability, 116 Rokeby has ‘Climate Active Carbon Neutral’ status, which is certified by the Australian Government, with a Platinum WELL Certification and 5.5 NABERS Energy Rating. The project incorporates a passive approach to the building massing and articulation, a double skin façade, efficient lighting, smart controls, photovoltaics, significant landscaping, and an all-electric building approach. All these initiatives ensure the spaces positively impact the well-being of the end user.

© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
Diagram
Diagram

A range of amenities are located throughout the building, adding to the desirability and flexible functionality for the end user. A rooftop space with outdoor meeting areas alongside a large communal kitchen and bookable flexi-space for tenants. The ground floor includes a small but highly flexible retail tenancy that will have the ability to adapt from day to night. Also situated on the ground floor is an end-of-trip facility housing changing rooms, showers, bicycle and parcel storage. “The key to our planning was ensuring the building did not turn back to Rokeby Street, as such a highly porous ground plane had been created. Rational planning ensures great visibility through the site from the street, with a food and beverage offering to have operable and moveable elements to change throughout the day and for different uses,” says Director Stephen McGarry.

© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
Plan - 6th Floor
Plan - 6th Floor

Bringing light and air throughout the building was a critical factor. Punctuations in the podium slabs create a series of light wells to permeate through to the ground floor spaces. The landscape strategy was another important consideration in this project, working in collaboration with Eckersley Garden Architecture. Despite the site constraints and minimal opportunity for deep soil planting, significant landscaping is proposed for the ground floor, podium, and rooftop levels, with a series of raised concrete planters, integrated seating, and layered planting mix.

© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
Section
Section

Benefiting from Carr’s expertise in the commercial workplace and public realm, a design approach with a philosophy of health and wellbeing has driven maximisation of daylight, natural ventilation, vertical circulation, floorplate efficiency and whole-of-building amenities. 116 Rokeby has a deeply holistic approach to design, sustainability and performance. “We have a forward-thinking client that believes in innovative design and architecture. One that understands the tremendous values and impact that sustainability can have on how tenants will feel in the space,” adds Stephen.

© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler
© Rory Gardiner with Colby Vexler

Project location

Address: Collingwood, Australia

Carr Design Group
Materials

Glass, Steel

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Offices, Office buildings, Commercial Architecture, Australia

Cite: "116 Rokeby Building / Carr Design Group" 03 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

