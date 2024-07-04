Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  5. JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects

JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects

Save

JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 2 of 18JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 3 of 18JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 4 of 18JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 5 of 18JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Offices Interiors
Chiyoda City, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 11 of 18
©  Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a relocation of the Tokyo headquarters of JINS HOLDINGS, an eyewear brand with more than 700 shops in Japan and abroad. The new building is a nine-story building scheduled for demolition in three years' time. It was rented entirely and fully renovated based on two concepts: "Create space by demolishing" and " Museum x Office." The "Create space by demolishing" means creating spaces with a subtractive design, stripping off finishes, and opening up holes in the slab while minimizing the amount of new construction as much as possible, considering decarbonization. The rough space that emerges from this process provides workers with a proactive environment where they can improve their work area by devising new ways of working, rather than a passive environment in which everything is set for them. The Museum x Office is intended to reconfigure the space generated by literally demolishing parts of the building as a place where the ideas and creativity of the people can be stimulated, like an art museum.

Save this picture!
JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 5 of 18
©  Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 15 of 18
Plans - 1st and 2nd Floors

On the 5th to 8th floors, the main work area, a new atrium has been created by drilling holes in the slabs. This large atrium, named "Open Art Tube," has a new internal staircase, a glass handrail with prismatic laminated sheets, and the innovative art piece "Fabbrica dell' Aria®" from Italy, which purifies the air by using plants as biofilters. This not only creates communication across floors and a sense of unity as an office but also makes the entire atrium a piece of art.

Save this picture!
JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 4 of 18
©  Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 10 of 18
©  Takumi Ota

On the second floor, we placed "HAPAPPA (a field in Japanese)," an open space where everyone can gather. To use HARAPPA freely according to the ideas of people who use it just like a field, we designed a folding bench called a “seed bench” (design registered). The 200 seed benches are embedded in the existing OA floor and can be raised and lowered to create a flat open space, a seated event space, a meeting space, and a space to take a break, creating a different landscape in each case.

Save this picture!
JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 2 of 18
©  Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 18 of 18
Section
Save this picture!
JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 3 of 18
©  Takumi Ota

On the ground floor, the openings facing the street are replaced with folding doors that can be fully opened to provide a working place exposed to the city and outside air. The ONCA COFFEE, a café that can also be used by visitors from outside, has also been added to create a local relationship. Other inspiring and creative working spaces include a gallery on the 3rd floor in front of external conference rooms and a Finnish sauna on the 9th floor, exclusively for employees to refresh their minds and bodies and encourage communication between colleagues. In this time-limited headquarters, employees will test various new ways of working to be more creative and hopefully manage to regain the venture spirit, which is the original aim of this new headquarters.

Save this picture!
JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects - Image 6 of 18
©  Takumi Ota

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chiyoda City, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fumiko Takahama Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "JINS Holdings Tokyo Head Office / Fumiko Takahama Architects" 04 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018377/jins-holdings-tokyo-head-office-fumiko-takahama-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags