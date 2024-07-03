Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects

Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Coffee Shop
Tambon Prachathipat, Thailand
  • Designer: Chang Vetayasuporn
  • Architecture Contractor: 109D
  • City: Tambon Prachathipat
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang

Text description provided by the architects. Phuffle is conceived not merely as a restaurant but as a symbiotic blend of architectural and interior space, offering a holistic experience that integrates art, architecture, space, and people. Drawing inspiration from the fluidity and social dynamics of a public staircase, Phuffle captures the essence of connectivity, transforming it into a unique social platform.

Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang

As one navigates the space, the central staircase emerges as a pivotal design element, symbolizing the intersection of beginnings and ends and the continuum between space and time. This staircase is not just a structural necessity but the very identity of the restaurant, expanding visitors' perceptions and redefining their understanding of spatial interaction. It is a metaphorical and literal bridge, connecting the ground level with the upper floor and creating a dynamic interplay of light, movement, and perspective.

Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang
Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang
Diagram 02
Diagram 02

The spatial design features three prominent voids, each serving a distinct purpose in enhancing connectivity and interaction. The first void, housing the main staircase, acts as the primary access point to the second floor, encouraging movement and engagement. The second void, a central courtyard, introduces natural elements into the interior, filtering sunlight and reducing heat while fostering a serene, nature-infused environment. The third void connects the "Slow Bar" on the ground floor with the "Main Bar" reception area, visually and functionally linking the two levels and reinforcing the social essence of Phuffle.

Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang

Phuffle's design employs a greyscale palette of washed sand, brushed stainless steel, and wooden stamped concrete walls, creating a monochrome aesthetic that is both modern and timeless. The washed sand on lower walls and floors provides a tactile contrast to the reflective stainless steel, enhancing the sensory experience. Using prefabricated structures ensures precision and efficiency, particularly for the staircase, which needs to float and support various activities while maintaining structural integrity.

Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang
Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang

The restaurant's lighting design plays a crucial role in shaping the atmosphere, with adaptive lighting that shifts from 12000K (clear blue sky) to 1800K (candlelight) throughout the day. This dynamic lighting enhances the multifunctional use of the space, supporting activities ranging from casual dining to social gatherings and art exhibitions and mimicking the natural environmental changes to create a comfortable and engaging ambiance.

Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang
Section
Section
Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang

Addressing the challenge of heavy traffic on the main road, the design incorporates a solid concrete facade on the second floor to obscure the view from the street. In contrast, transparent glass on the first floor maintains openness and accessibility. This thoughtful approach not only mitigates noise and visual pollution but also optimizes natural light intake from the side of the building.

Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang

Phuffle transcends conventional restaurant design by integrating social interaction and architectural innovation. The central staircase is a vital element, balancing functionality and aesthetics, organizing the spatial distribution, and transforming from a simple bar area to a communal space accommodating dining, working, socializing, and art exhibitions. This innovative use of architectural elements creates a unique user experience, positioning Phuffle as a landmark social space in Pathum, Bangkok.

Section
Section
Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang

Offering surreal functionality in its architectural design, Phuffle stands out as a distinct dining and social experience. It invites visitors to engage with the space in a continuous loop of ascending and descending platforms, fostering a sense of community and interaction.

Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects
© Jatupoom Srimuang

Project location

Address:Tambon Prachathipat, Thailand

Cite: "Phuffle Restaurant and Café / Too.architects" 03 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

