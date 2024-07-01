Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 2 of 23Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 3 of 23Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 4 of 23Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 5 of 23Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates - More Images+ 18

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture
Okayama, Japan
Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Text description provided by the architects. A regional exchange and creative facility centering on coworking and a café in Kibichuo, a town on the plateau in the center of Okayama Prefecture. A local company, Systems Nakashima, took the initiative to develop the project.

Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

CLT panels, of which Okayama is the largest producer in Japan, were used throughout the structure and interior.

Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

The CLT panels, 2.2m wide, 35m long, and 21cm thick, are stacked at varying angles across the site, with a height difference of approximately 4m. The panels' angular misalignment creates various spaces and openings in between.

Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Section Detail
Section Detail
Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

The open space, which differs from the closed and repetitive impression of conventional CLT structures, represents the spirit of the facility's theme of openness and collaboration within the local community, including the participation of local Okayama University in the co-working space. Through these spaces, a crossover of activities that transcend generations and industry-academia boundaries is expected.

Kibi Kogen N Square / Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Project location

Okayama, Japan

Kengo Kuma & Associates
