World
Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter

Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Residential
Horsens, Denmark
  • Technical Team: Peter Eg, Tue Thomsen
  • Design Team: Sarah Wulff, Victor Bøgebjerg Josefsen, Asta Kathrine Gadegaard
  • Architecture Offices: Danø Arkitektur, Schønherr
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tri-Consult
  • General Constructing: Brdr. Thybo, Ejner Olesens Eftf.
  • City: Horsens
  • Country: Denmark
Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter - Image 2 of 21
© Frame & Work, Helene Høyer Mikkelsen, Cubo Arkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. The new Crafts College in Horsens is designed to serve as a living and inspiring catalog of exemplary solutions in craftsmanship, architecture, and materials. It is the first of its kind in Denmark.

Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter - Image 6 of 21
© Frame & Work, Helene Høyer Mikkelsen, Cubo Arkitekter
Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter - Image 20 of 21
Site Plan
Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter - Image 3 of 21
© Frame & Work, Helene Høyer Mikkelsen, Cubo Arkitekter

With its architecture and material selection, Håndværkskollegiet presents a welcoming and inviting appearance, both from a distance and up close. It is a robust and long-lasting building complex that will gracefully age over the years. Carefully selected, honest, natural, and often traditional building materials have been used, chosen for their architectural properties and beautiful textures, ensuring longevity and a charming, warm, and dignified aging process.

Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter - Image 4 of 21
© Frame & Work, Helene Høyer Mikkelsen, Cubo Arkitekter
Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter - Image 12 of 21
© Frame & Work, Helene Høyer Mikkelsen, Cubo Arkitekter

The design process has focused on achieving the perfect balance between functionality, durability, and aesthetics, where one aspect does not exclude the others but instead shapes and guides the project in the right direction. An informal atmosphere is conveyed through the simplicity and robustness of the materials. These are solid materials, yet unpretentious choices aimed at providing users with an aesthetic and functional architectural experience.

Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter - Image 8 of 21
© Frame & Work, Helene Høyer Mikkelsen, Cubo Arkitekter

The materials are grounded in a Nordic palette. Douglas fir from local forests is used for construction, and a reddish recycled brick is used for the exterior facade. Oak is utilized for fittings, fixtures, windows, and floors. Significant effort has been invested in finding the most sustainable solutions and using materials where they are most appropriate in terms of durability and functionality. Classical materials and craftsmanship methods are beautifully integrated with modern architecture, combining a tangible texture and atmosphere. This approach draws on traditional craft techniques while also embracing new and innovative solutions, contributing to the future shaping of Scandinavian craftsmanship.

Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter - Image 5 of 21
© Frame & Work, Helene Høyer Mikkelsen, Cubo Arkitekter

Project location

Address:Horsens, Denmark

Cubo Arkitekter
WoodBrick

Cite: "Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter" 01 Jul 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags