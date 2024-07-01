Crafts College Residence in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter

Save this picture! © Frame & Work, Helene Høyer Mikkelsen, Cubo Arkitekter

Technical Team: Peter Eg, Tue Thomsen

Design Team: Sarah Wulff, Victor Bøgebjerg Josefsen, Asta Kathrine Gadegaard

Architecture Offices: Danø Arkitektur, Schønherr

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tri-Consult

General Constructing: Brdr. Thybo, Ejner Olesens Eftf.

City: Horsens

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. The new Crafts College in Horsens is designed to serve as a living and inspiring catalog of exemplary solutions in craftsmanship, architecture, and materials. It is the first of its kind in Denmark.

With its architecture and material selection, Håndværkskollegiet presents a welcoming and inviting appearance, both from a distance and up close. It is a robust and long-lasting building complex that will gracefully age over the years. Carefully selected, honest, natural, and often traditional building materials have been used, chosen for their architectural properties and beautiful textures, ensuring longevity and a charming, warm, and dignified aging process.

The design process has focused on achieving the perfect balance between functionality, durability, and aesthetics, where one aspect does not exclude the others but instead shapes and guides the project in the right direction. An informal atmosphere is conveyed through the simplicity and robustness of the materials. These are solid materials, yet unpretentious choices aimed at providing users with an aesthetic and functional architectural experience.

The materials are grounded in a Nordic palette. Douglas fir from local forests is used for construction, and a reddish recycled brick is used for the exterior facade. Oak is utilized for fittings, fixtures, windows, and floors. Significant effort has been invested in finding the most sustainable solutions and using materials where they are most appropriate in terms of durability and functionality. Classical materials and craftsmanship methods are beautifully integrated with modern architecture, combining a tangible texture and atmosphere. This approach draws on traditional craft techniques while also embracing new and innovative solutions, contributing to the future shaping of Scandinavian craftsmanship.