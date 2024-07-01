White House / Dipen Gada and Associates

+ 14

Design Team: Ishank Patel, Dev Suthar

Technical Team: Vishal Jani

City: Porbandar

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The client, a marine rescue operations and engineering professional, chose a location near the airport in Vanana, Porbandar. During the Covid-19 pandemic, they discussed various design concepts and plans for their house. The site, which measures 65,000 sq. feet, required three bedrooms, large openings, and a green connection. The client wanted a soothing and functional house that was also parent-friendly, as it would be used by his in-laws frequently.

The house's design features a long driveway, a porch with a large white wall mass, a high-ceiling living room, a dining and family living room, a small covered deck area, and a deck with a long pool. These spaces are interwoven with each other and nature, creating a seamless visual connection.

The swimming pool is located between a tall living room and a master bedroom and falls between the living-dining and garden spaces. The sky's reflection in the pool amidst the white walls and fluted plaster creates a mesmerizing visual. A circular sunken space outside the formal living area offers a unique outdoor seating experience.

There are three bedrooms in the house, with the master bedroom situated next to the pool and front garden space. Two more bedrooms are placed next to each other, each with an alcove and a deck that opens into a Zen garden at the back. The bathrooms are clean, simple, and minimal, with a skylight and open shower adding energy to the space. The toilet for the master bedroom is a spa-like space with whites and blues, adding to the overall aesthetic.

The house's landscape extends this language of simplicity, featuring a vast carpet of green lawn with indigenous plant species and wild grasses.