World
High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 2 of 31High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 6 of 31High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 4 of 31High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 5 of 31High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Berlin, Germany
  • Project Team: Manfred Sauer (Team Lead), Ulrike Fuchs-Lee (Project Lead), Janosch Welzien, Edurne Bona Gallego, Esther Escolano Bort, Xaver Heltai, Muslima Rafikova, Jakob Wolfrum
  • Competition Team: Alexandra Wagner (Design Direction), Philipp Vogeley (Lead), Janosch Welzien (Project Lead), Valerio Calavetta, Maximilian Jüngling, Edurne Bona Gallego, Patrik Uchal, Carolin Krebber, Hristina Mladenova
  • Facade Planning: Simon Köppl (Project Lead)
  • Facade Design: Knippers Helbig
  • Fire Protection Consultants: Hagen Ingenieurgesellschaft für Brandschutz mbH
  • Model Making: Matthes Max Modellbau GmbH
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 2 of 31
© Schnepp Renou

Text description provided by the architects. The high-rise developed by CA Immo and realized for its portfolio acts as a prominent entrance to the new Europacity quarter in Berlin and forms a profile-forming triad with the existing high-rises. In its external appearance, the building confidently takes up a position and enters into a dialog with the two other towers. While the structure of the Tour Total (also an existing CA Immo building) is characterized by vertical concrete elements and that of the 50 Hertz building by horizontal metal bands, the new building plays with the structure of an undirected grid of condensing aluminum rods.

High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 3 of 31
© Schnepp Renou
High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 7 of 31
© Schnepp Renou
High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 24 of 31
Ground Floor Plan
High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 8 of 31
© Schnepp Renou

In addition, the façade folds in the lower areas and becomes smooth as it rises. The building opens upwards as the curtain of light-colored aluminum rods on the upper floors visually rises while the rods become denser, offering a panoramic view over Berlin. The rods, which are placed close together at the top, fan out on the lower floors and thus hang as a fine curtain in front of the façade. As an inviting gesture, the curtain on the two-story first floor opens up towards Europaplatz.

High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 10 of 31
© Schnepp Renou
High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 27 of 31
Section
High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 4 of 31
© Schnepp Renou

The office space in the tower, which is rented exclusively to KPMG, is organized around a compact core and offers great flexibility of use for different scenarios and requirements for today's working environments - from individual to open-plan offices. The building complex, which consists of a high-rise building and a five-story section, is accessed via a central hall. It is the communicative center, connecting element and inviting gesture, which is oriented towards Europaplatz.

High-Rise Building on Europaplatz / allmannwappner - Image 6 of 31
© Schnepp Renou

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

