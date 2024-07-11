Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura

Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsCorujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopCorujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopCorujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Interior Photography, StairsCorujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - More Images

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: Impare Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Geberit, Sika, CIN, Diera, Efapel, Finsa, Roca, Sosoares, Teka, Tupai, Vescon, W7
Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The work on the old Porto Industrial Slaughterhouse, a project by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, and the redevelopment planned for Praça da Corujeira are examples of the transformation of the city of Porto. In the near future, the eastern part of the city can respond to the current needs of a contemporary city, with qualified spaces and facilities linked to an efficient public transport network.

Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Image 28 of 30
Plan - Ground Floor
Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Image 30 of 30
Sketch

Therefore, the rehabilitation of the heritage built there is crucial to the housing supply in that part of the city. In anticipation of these changes, we were commissioned to refurbish a duplex flat in a 1960s building located in Praça da Corujeira, designed by the architect Agostinho Ferreira de Almeida (1913-?), co-author of the Lionesa Silk Fabric Factory, a 1946 project and, coincidentally, author of a residential building in Rua do Amparo, where we recently completed another project to refurbish one of his flats. The Corujeira flat has one floor facing the street that delimits the square, with a garage and main entrance, and another lower floor with a small private patio at the rear, facing the Dragão Stadium.

Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Image 19 of 30
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Image 29 of 30
Plan - 1st Floor
Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This flat had a labyrinthine spatial configuration, disqualified by successive uses, with smaller rooms and irregular shapes that didn't promote the connection between the two floors—the proposal aimed to organize and clarify the circulation spaces and qualify the remaining spaces. The three-bedroom typology was maintained, incorporating another bathroom and, on the lower floor, the connection to the small outdoor patio and all the social and service spaces was reinforced: a large living room that integrates the kitchen, a technical space with a laundry room, and a service toilet. The spatial distribution of the flat separates the sleeping areas from the social area, creating the necessary privacy about the entrance, which, through a split vestibule, organizes access to the garage, the bedrooms, and the lower floor.

Corujeira 113 Renovation / Impare Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project location

Porto, Portugal

Impare Arquitectura
Apartments, Renovation, Refurbishment, Residential Architecture, Housing, Portugal
