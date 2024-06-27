Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Seven Island Coffee / mttb

© Yongjoon Choi

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
South Korea
Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 6 of 26
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Seven Island is a cafe on Gadeokdo Island, Busan, South Korea. Gadeokdo Island is located on the south coast, which is full of large and small islands, unlike the east coast, which overlooks the vast sea. The seven connected buildings are arranged on different axes, facing the seven islands surrounding each building, which allows us to capture a variety of landscapes and provide a different spatial experience.

Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 7 of 26
© Yongjoon Choi
Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 24 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 8 of 26
© Yongjoon Choi
Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 2 of 26
© Yongjoon Choi

Seven Island has a total area of 1467.29 square meters and is divided into three floors. While the ocean views from each building vary, the space aims to capture the story of the island—which offers spaces for relaxation, unknown areas brimming with fascinating wonders, tranquil spots for contemplation, and gathering places for various people. Therefore, the interior spaces of each building are connected along different axes, organically combining to create a space where one can experience the island.

Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 4 of 26
© Yongjoon Choi
Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 25 of 26
Plan - 1st Floor
Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 18 of 26
© Yongjoon Choi

The visual identity was also inspired by a single island. The light-colored second floor represents the island floating on the sea using minimal language with independent form. In contrast, the dark-colored first floor represents the part of the island below the water's surface with the intention of a three-dimensional effect that creates the contrast between light and shadow, exterior and interior.

Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 11 of 26
© Yongjoon Choi
Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 3 of 26
© Yongjoon Choi

Seven Island captures the concept of the humanistic island by focusing on its ambivalent nature of connectivity and independence. We aim to create a rich narrative in the emotional seams that connect people to one another and space to space for all who visit.

Seven Island Coffee / mttb - Image 5 of 26
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

South Korea

mttb
Material

Concrete

Coffee Shop, Interior Design, South Korea

Cite: "Seven Island Coffee / mttb" 27 Jun 2024. ArchDaily.

