Nhã Homestay / Hoohoo Studioo

Nhã Homestay / Hoohoo Studioo - Image 2 of 16Nhã Homestay / Hoohoo Studioo - Image 3 of 16Nhã Homestay / Hoohoo Studioo - Image 4 of 16Nhã Homestay / Hoohoo Studioo - Image 5 of 16Nhã Homestay / Hoohoo Studioo - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Houses
Vũng Tàu, Vietnam
  • Principal Architect: Hồ Gia Bảo
  • Architects In Charge: Nguyễn Minh Hiếu, Tống Thảo
  • City: Vũng Tàu
  • Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled at the foot of Lighthouse Mountain (Núi Hải Đăng) in Vung Tau City, this project involves renovating an existing house for short-term rentals. Our challenge is to minimize demolition and reconstruction while reducing costs and shortening the investment payback period.

Plan - Level 01
The stone beaches along Vung Tau's shore are a place where locals and tourists engage in various activities from dawn to dusk and experience a range of emotions. People come here to find solace in the rhythmic crashing of waves against the stones; a vivid feeling wakes up all our senses.

Plan - Level 02

Inspired by the waves that wash ashore and the stone beaches of Vung Tau, we blurred the boundaries between interior and exterior, architecture and landscape. We achieved this by incorporating the existing rocks from the original site into the interior, transforming them into functional elements that go beyond mere decoration or landscaping. The "waves of grass" flow fluidly from the mountain into the house, offering guests a comforting view of the landscape after a long day exploring the bustling city outside.

Our design prioritizes respecting nature and preserving most of the site's natural beauty. The goal is to create a sustainable, harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Top #Tags