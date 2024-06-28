Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lithuania
  5. Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai

Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai

Save

Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 2 of 28Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 3 of 28Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 4 of 28Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 5 of 28Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Residential
Klaipėda, Lithuania
  • Architects: Devyni Architektai
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonas Garbačauskas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Axor, B&B Italia, Budhouse, Cedral, Laminam, Rolf Benz, Schüco
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 2 of 28
© Leonas Garbačauskas

​A small residential complex on the coast of the Baltic Sea. The concept is based on the Curonian architectural style, which inspired the design of a modern village with a small community, maintaining a respectful distance between its members. To express the uniqueness of the location, the architectural design was modeled after a fisherman's house, featuring large sloped roofs and a rectangular building plan.  

Save this picture!
Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 3 of 28
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 22 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 4 of 28
© Leonas Garbačauskas

​The buildings are designed with terraces that hover above the ground like platforms, minimizing contact with the natural surroundings. The houses feature large windows facing the sea or forest, balconies with panoramic views, and modern, durable facade materials. The outdoor floors and ceilings are made of natural wood boards, which will be weathered by the sun, wind, and rain to bring the house closer to the natural environment.

Save this picture!
Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 5 of 28
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 10 of 28
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 24 of 28
Section
Save this picture!
Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 18 of 28
© Leonas Garbačauskas

​The area has been meticulously planned, with destroyed dunes restored to become part of the yard and local dune plants cultivated, deliberately avoiding decorative flower beds. Hard surfaces have also been avoided in the area; the paths are wooden, continuing the existing paths in the dunes. For the fencing of the territory, a concept drawn from a fishing village was incorporated, using a stainless steel mesh reminiscent of a fisherman's net. It is transparent and lightweight, yet sturdy and secure.

Save this picture!
Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai - Image 6 of 28
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Devyni Architektai
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialLithuania

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialLithuania
Cite: "Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai" 28 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018218/curonians-houses-devyni-architektai> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags