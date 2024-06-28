Curonians Houses / Devyni Architektai

+ 23

Houses, Residential • Klaipėda, Lithuania Architects: Devyni Architektai

​A small residential complex on the coast of the Baltic Sea. The concept is based on the Curonian architectural style, which inspired the design of a modern village with a small community, maintaining a respectful distance between its members. To express the uniqueness of the location, the architectural design was modeled after a fisherman's house, featuring large sloped roofs and a rectangular building plan.

​The buildings are designed with terraces that hover above the ground like platforms, minimizing contact with the natural surroundings. The houses feature large windows facing the sea or forest, balconies with panoramic views, and modern, durable facade materials. The outdoor floors and ceilings are made of natural wood boards, which will be weathered by the sun, wind, and rain to bring the house closer to the natural environment.

​The area has been meticulously planned, with destroyed dunes restored to become part of the yard and local dune plants cultivated, deliberately avoiding decorative flower beds. Hard surfaces have also been avoided in the area; the paths are wooden, continuing the existing paths in the dunes. For the fencing of the territory, a concept drawn from a fishing village was incorporated, using a stainless steel mesh reminiscent of a fisherman's net. It is transparent and lightweight, yet sturdy and secure.