House De Marchi / Aalto Architectural Bureau

+ 20

City: Bobovišća na moru

Country: Croatia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House De Marchi addresses the challenge of achieving contemporary luxury living in the Mediterranean while preserving the location's identity and balancing user aspirations. Perched atop the idyllic hill of Bobovišća by the sea, near the monument to the famous Croatian poet Vladimir Nazor's Three Sisters, the setting itself is profoundly suggestive. In contrast, the house seeks to integrate seamlessly with nature, using Mediterranean drywall that meanders through the low ground floor, embedded into the terrain.

By employing a push-pull design approach, spaces such as the loggia, entrance atrium, and summer kitchen are sculpted, allowing for a fluid interplay between indoor and outdoor areas, particularly in the living room. A continuous line differentiates the more enclosed spaces—the tavern, parents' room, and kitchen—from the open, central living area. Two volumes discreetly sit atop the winding ground floor, their typology and dimensions echoing the region's traditional architecture. One volume, connected by a warm passage, houses the children's rooms and bathroom, while the other, accessed via a cooler passage, serves as the guest suite. The roofs of the ground floor function as terraces, creating a variety of environments, from intimate, secluded spaces to areas for socializing.

The design of the outdoor spaces encircles the house, offering a range of views and environments, highlighted by changes in material. The atrium between the volumes naturally invites visitors inward, leading them to the heart of the house, which extends to the terrace and pool. The materials used were chosen to harmonize with the environment, ensuring that House De Marchi not only meets contemporary luxury standards but also remains in harmony with its Mediterranean surroundings. The stone facade features local rough-hewn stone, complemented by a contemporary concrete overhang. The upper volumes are finished in textured plaster matching the stone’s hue. Openings and railings are designed with a light-colored finish to minimize visual impact. Sun protection is achieved with wooden brise-soleils, a traditional local element reinterpreted with a modern twist, adding privacy to the bedrooms.

Floor finishes are carefully selected to delineate different spaces through textures. The parking area, terraces around the rooms, and atrium feature gravel treatment, while the promenade is finished with smooth polished concrete. The main terrace showcases local brushed stone, and the sunbathing area is distinctively marked with a ship's deck floor. The interior spaces are treated with micro topping for a sleek, uniform look, while the bathrooms are tiled for practicality and durability. By merging conceptual vision with meticulous execution, the house transforms into an auditorium that overlooks the vibrant life of the bay, late summer festivals, and the comings and goings of sailboats. Over time, it blends effortlessly into its surroundings, becoming an integral part of the landscape, concealed among the karst, agave, and rocks.